The Editor speaks: No wake up to Daybreak

It was with much sadness I read the release we were sent from Hurley’s Media informing us “Local television’s longest running TV programme, the Daybreak morning show, will bid farewell to viewers in February.”

When my wife and I started CITN – Cayman International Television (Caribbean) Network (now known as Cayman27) we were very excited about airing a local morning show that we called “Daybreak”. One of the very first hosts was Barrie Quappe and it is ironic she will be seen again as one of the very first hosts replacing the Daybreak show.

Barrie Quappe was the Rooster Radio Station’s (also owned by Hurley’s Media as CITN is now) call-in show “Cayman Crosstalk’s” first host as well. Now Cayman Crosstalk is replacing Daybreak.

Hurley’s Media Managing Director Randy Merren said, “Although we are sad to see Daybreak go off the air, we feel this is a better utilization of our assets as we leverage the combined strengths of our TV and radio stations.”

The Release said:

“In place of Daybreak, Cayman Crosstalk will be broadcast live on both Rooster 101.9FM and Cayman 27 from 7am to 10am from Monday to Friday, thereby extending local content by two hours. Current Cayman Crosstalk hosts Barrie Quappe and Woody DaCosta will remain in their chairs, and the Rooster FM studio will be fitted with cameras to broadcast live.

“Mr Merren cited the high production costs of the Daybreak morning show as a factor in the company’s decision, as well as the failure of the Information and Communications Technology Authority (ICTA) (now referred to as OfReg) to establish Cayman 27 as a “must-carry” station on all local cable TV providers’ networks.”

I fully understand the high costs of producing a television show such as Daybreak and the government of the day – I am going back to September 1973 – recognized this and the revenue obtained from the cable network subscriptions would help subsidise local broadcasting. The advertising revenue received from local broadcast television nowhere would 100% pay the bills. That is still the same today.

No cable license would be issued unless a broadcast station showing local content (and %’s of local content was actually set out) was also aired. That is not the same today.

The failure of the ICTA to insist CITN-Cayman27 as a “must-carry” station on all local cable TV providers’ networks.” is A MAJOR MISTAKE”.

Government is spending lots of time and money on a Cayman Heritage initiative and the very place where that heritage can be shown for years to come is being penalised.

I am incredulous why the government doesn’t see this. I suppose they are pushing their own poor imitation – the Government Television Station – that is 100% biased to whoever is in power.

That the cable providers now expect CITN must pay them to distribute the free over the air station is LUDICROUS! They have to pay the overseas providers to carry their channels that do absolutely nothing for local culture – in fact it is the opposite.

I am not surprised the local meetings re- culture are so poorly attended as the policy for establishing our islands culture has already been established and as my wife will tell you very little of it is Cayman culture!

Government should wake up before Daybreak and put right a terrible wrong.

Mr Merren I 100% support you.