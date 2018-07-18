The Editor Speaks: Murals

It was Joan who first noticed the murals being painted on walls of differing structures along the roads around George Town, West Bay Road and Camana Bay.

They are beautiful, colourful and I marvel at the artistry involved.

I understand some of them are the work of artists Ian Ross and Amandalynn to promote next February’s KAABOO festival.

It is not just their artistic prowess that must be applauded but I am astounded they are able to work in this shocking heat we are experiencing over the last few weeks.

Ross and Amandalynn are not the only muralists as others have and are still painting and brightening up many of our large blank walls, some derelict, around Grand Cayman.

A large majority of murals don’t last a long time unless they are painted on ceilings like Michelangelo did in the Sistine Chapel, Rome. Although these were called frescos and not murals because of the ceiling’s fresh lime plaster making the artist’s work part of the ceiling and not on top of it. The artistic technique, however, is the same. One of the most famous ones there is of Judith and Holofernes. Never underestimate a woman!

Most of the murals executed today are part of what’s called “street art”, although muralists might have a quarrel with me there. Muralists nearly always have permission to carry out their work, and normally are paid. Street artists are classed with graffiti writers because both work illegally.

There is a code that says no one paints over each other’s art.

I hope that code is obeyed here.

My mind boggles at the amount of paint needed. One of the larger murals done by both Ross and Amandalynn took15 gallons of paint and over 50 spray cans.

Amandalynn has now left and won’t return until the end of the year.

Apparently there will be groups of gigantic murals to be executed around the stage and structures of the KAABOO’s concert sets.

If you tire of the concert performances you can look with wonder and amazement of all the murals.