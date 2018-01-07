The Editor speaks: Much ado about nothing

Here in the Cayman Islands we have had two recent ‘Much Ado About Nothing’. One has thankfully past and the other is ongoing.

The first involved a Christian Gospel Concert being held on a Sunday that involved live musicians playing and singing gospel music at an outside venue that according to the media (social, print and Internet) should be prohibited under the strict letter of the law. Even a prominent MLA, whose respect I have now lost, made political capital out of it because Cayman’s premier was a sponsor of it.

The amount of publicity given to that nonsense, with the television station Cayman27 making particular capital out of it because it was New Year’s Eve and the public bars, restaurants, etc, could not have live dancing and music because the last day of the year happened to fall on Sunday.

The law was made to keep Sunday a day where for one day of the week Cayman’s Christian community could enjoy their worship without having to compete with the loud, increasing foul lyrics of the songs, and dancing that would make Cayman’s ancestor’s blush with shame.

The cry, whipped up by the majority of the media, who rely on the public to read their news in thousands to attract advertising dollars, was if Christian live music is allowed on Sundays (that also included dancing of a completely different kind) then this should apply to every other kind!

The logic of it is so absurd that only a simpleton would not see that the law was put in place NOT to bar Christian worship but to protect it. The persons who made the law would not have for one moment thought anyone could interpret the law any other way.

But money changes everything and makes something from nothing. It was interesting that most of the churches, including Cayman’s Minister’s Association chose to be silent on the matter, except for one Pastor who spoke out generally in accordance to what I said.

This Much Ado About Nothing passed by with the Gospel Concert taking place and no arrests being made for not complying with the letter of the law. In fact there were no arrests for any contravention of the law and neither did the visitors from abroad do a march through town, shouting their displeasure, and leaving our islands in droves.

The most recent one being whipped up by the website called “Cayman Marl Road” and social media is over a gay couple, one a Caymanian, who got married overseas but chose to celebrate it here in a private ceremony at the Cayman National Gallery.

Photograph(s) and video of this union and event appeared on Social media and on the above mentioned website. The first I knew about it was someone ringing me up and informing me two gay men had been married HERE. My reply was that was IMPOSSIBLE. No licensed marriage officer here could possibly conduct such a ceremony.

According to this website’s un-named sources (of course) “there was some concern by some government officials as to the legitimacy of the ceremony and they felt it necessary to contact the gallery.”

And we have two “some(s)”! Further down we even have a “we understand”, plus an “exclusive source”. This ‘exclusive source’ came up with the incredible, earth shattering, observation that “visitors enjoyed the beautiful Cayman Islands and had a fantastic time at the ceremony”.

I’m sure they did. This is a beautiful country.

William Shakespeare, if he was still alive, would, I am sure, be encouraged now to write a Part 2 to his famed comedy “Much Ado About Nothing”.

Maybe I will write another play. There is enough material there, and I have never written a comedy before……. If I do I will call it “Making Ado About Nothing”.