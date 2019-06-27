The Editor speaks: Moving house

Colin Wilson

Just to let you know that there may be interruptions and less stories on our website over the coming days.

This is due to Joan and I having to uproot and move home.

As Joan says “At our age, to do this again in less than four years, is more than enough pork for threepence!”

Now where ever did that phrase come from?

Joan is the only person I know who has ever said that. In fact the only nearest saying I can find to that one is “Too Much Pork For Just One Fork” . Joan said it was popular saying of her father’s. So it must be Caymanian…..?

It goes back to a time when pork was very cheap and there was a lot of it.

But moving house when you’re in your mid-70’s and 80’s is no fun. The stress is almost intolerable.

Brandi Neal, writing on the “Bustle.com” agrees with me. She says she has moved seventeen times in fifteen years! Wow! She doesn’t say how old she is but I know if Joan and I have to move again it will be to our graves.

This is what her article says:

“Research has shown that moving is more stressful than divorce.”

“Studies have consistently reported that moving is one of the most stressful life events because the amount of tiny details involved in moving to a new home makes a lot of people feel hella bajiggity. British energy company E.ON conducted a survey of 2,000 people, and six out of 10 people cited moving as the most stressful life event with divorce or a break up coming in second. What’s more, if you’re moving because of a break up, the stress can become overwhelming.

“Extensive research has demonstrated that accumulating a high number of life change units within a brief period of time (one or two years) is related to a wide range of physical illnesses (even accidents and athletic injuries) and mental health problems,” Lumen Learning noted on its website. While you probably fully intend to prepare for you big move, the stress and anxiety that comes with finding a new home, putting things in boxes, deciding what to keep or toss, and organizing the actual move is enough to make even the most organized person want to take a nap.”

She does give a lot of tips to help make your move less stressful but sadly none of these are much help to me.

This time I am using a removal company. I tried to do it myself with help from friends last time around. Most of whom now I wouldn’t dare ask again.

I will just record one last thing our writer says:

“There’s no way around it — moving sucks. Even the most organized person is going to experience a few hiccups and frustrations.”

And if you’re not organised and old and decrepit, and going senile, and have every ache and pain in your body imaginable…. (yes me)

Watch this space.

If nothing new on our website appears in a week’s time…

Search the orbituary columns on another Cayman media website.

Then you will know where our new home is located.