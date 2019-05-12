The Editor speaks: Mothers

Colin Wilson

Today (Sunday), as I write this, it’s Mother’s Day.

A very happy and blessed day to all mothers.

Everyone mother deserves the highest praise and every one of us who have had the privilege and joy of having a money should thank you from the bottom of our hearts. A mother’s love is endless. The heartache a mother goes through as she watches her children grow to maturity. The grief she goes through if her child is lost to her through death or other influences.

When we pray to God when our loved ones are sick, seldom do we pray for the living mother. She is going through hell with worry.

A few days ago I say the movie “Breakthrough” A film most professional critics hated. They thought the plot was “trite”. The praying to God was “nauseating”. It was all so “predictable”. The ending was “ridiculous”. The movie was “uncomfortable” watching. “Don’t waste your time and money going to see it”.

Singer/songwriter Carrie Underwood had a recent song that scrapped into the top 10 country charts and should have been number one. This song was used at the end of the “Breakthrough” movie. The title “Love Wins”.

You see, “Breakthrough” is a Christian movie about a mother’s love. The mother was described by one critic as “that fat woman”. This “woman” was the mother of a baby no one wanted and she and her husband adopted it. When the child was upset at knowing he was adopted he rebelled and with some friends was playing on a pond of frozen ice. It broke and they fell through. His friends were quickly saved but he styed under the ice for over an hour. One of the firemen head a voice telling him to go back and search again, when he and the others had given up. He did and found the boy.

The voice the fireman heard had to have been God’s, even though he didn’t believe in God.

Everyone wanted to give up on the boy, including his adopted father but not the mother. Through her great love for her son and God she knew her son could hear her and a miracle happened and her son pulled through.

Her church prayed and it made the local press and prayer groups all around joined in.

That is why the professional critics hated the story.

They should have loved it.

Everything in the movie was TRUE!!

The boy lived because of his mother’s love.

And that is why we celebrate ALL MOTHERS today.