The Editor speaks: More sarcasm and even more sargassum

Colin Wilson

It was less than two weeks ago I wrote in this space that government had totally failed in their approach and readiness to combat the sargassum seaweed problem.

They were warned and warned there was going to be a problem month before it arrived and to all appearances did nothing to prepare for the crisis that we now face.

I spoke yesterday to the couple who had their own problems with the seaweed and lost bookings. No help from government and it cost m $3,000 to get rid of it from their own purse.

However, we shouldn’t worry as the Minister in charge of Recreation, Parks and Cemeteries Unit, Joey Hew, said in the LA a long-term plan is being shaped to tackle the increasing problem.

Note the word “increasing”.

He did admit his previous plan to battle the problem failed. The equipment used to remove the stinking and unsightly mess didn’t work. “New specialised equipment was needed as well as manual labour.

Well.Well.

As for using unemployed persons and prisoners that was being considered.

How long will that take?

The cost of the specialised equipment – $150,000. Really?

Hew admitted that the sargassum cleaning up project had now partially stalled but work was still being done by parks and recreation staff on the beaches, manually and using a backhoe. A backhoe? One backhoe?

Now comes the big rub. Government had contracted local private beach-cleaning companies to help with the worst-hit areas. At what cost?

Not disclosed.

No worries, however. Once the new plan was finalised all will be well.

And what is the new plan?

No details yet as this new plan has not been finalised.

When will it be?

Don’t know.

I think I have been sarcastic enough so no comment. Sargassum.? That problem is going to get worse. And THATt is a fact.