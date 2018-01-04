The Editor speaks: More rubbish

It would seem our rubbish problem is getting worse and more rubbish is coming forth from Press Releases from the Department of Environmental Health (DEH).

Before Christmas our rubbish collections were getting further and further behind. The reason given was labour issues, overtime put on hold and vehicular breakdowns.

However, the DEH sent out a Press Release emphatically stating that all the rubbish, despite their problems, would be collected before Santa Clause came by with his sleigh. They should have used his help because the rubbish in some areas, including where I live at Newlands, wasn’t. Neither was it where both my stepsons live – George Town and Bodden Town respectively.

The rubbish lay along the roadside for over two weeks.

After Christmas, we had another holiday, New Years Day, and in my area again it is now over two weeks since a garbage collection.

Another Press Release from the DEH has informed us “… garbage collection teams will be working extra hours during the next few days in areas which are overdue for service.

“The special operation will begin tomorrow (Thursday, 4 January 2018), with the aim of resuming normal service by the beginning of next week.

“Delays have been the result of public holidays during the festive season, and equipment problems.”

It would seem the plug being pulled on overtime has been removed and the DEH have also engaged the private sector for help.

In the planned routes rubbish collections dates Newlands will have to wait until next Sunday. Not that my faith, even though it is a Sunday, is very high on that actually happening.

It didn’t occur on the date given in the previous Press Release before Christmas and when I rang the number provided to call to enquire why my rubbish had not been collected, I was told the garbage collection vehicle was in my area now. Rubbish! It wasn’t. The lady at the other end of my telephone thought Newlands was in Prospect!

However, help is at hand. Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders is on the war path. He says he wants “people to be held accountable for Cayman’s growing garbage pile-up. The situation cannot continue.”

In a hot climate rubbish MUST be collected, at the very least, once a week. If it is not, we are going to have a major health problem. Plastic garbage bags are becoming split open, mainly due to prowling dogs, stinking food is spilling out onto the pavements, tins, and bottles are littering the byways. The appearance of our community is suffering.

I have not been a fan of Saunders but I applaud him for understanding and taking this issue to his heart.

When he says he wants people to be accountable I know he means it.

Environment Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour is a friend of his. Seymour also lives in Bodden Town. Maybe that is why I saw the garbage truck today in Bodden Town. Sadly, it didn’t come to Newlands. Perhaps, I should have a word with Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo?

Or am I now writing rubbish?

It is a shame accountants just look at the bottom line. Overtime must be stopped. Too costly.

And, as we know, THAT decision really was RUBBISH!!