The Editor speaks: Mercury

We have published in today’s iNews two articles concerning mercury, and this mercury is not the planet. The mercury I am talking about is the element that looks so pretty in its shiny, fast-moving liquid form. But don’t touch it. It’s very poisonous to us humans. It is actually named after the planet.

This element, also known as quicksilver, because it is very fast moving, has been found as long ago as 3,500 years. In Egyptian tombs.

Mercury is a very toxic element. It can enter the body through an open wound or by inhaling or ingesting it. It can then cause damage to nerves, the liver and the kidney, as well as a number of other symptoms.

The two articles we have published are both by Dr. Bill McGraw, who is warning us that the seafood we eat today often contains .

Why is that?

McGraw says in Jamaica it is because of the “aluminum refining industry which contributes about 4.5 tons of mercury into the environment every year. Meanwhile St. Kitts and Nevis have 87% of their mercury coming from the disposal of consumer goods such as fluorescent light bulbs which contains at least 10 mg of mercury per bulb. St Lucia Island also reported that 70% of their mercury pollution comes from the disposal of mercury containing consumer products. Conversely, Trinidad and Tobago has 75% of their mercury output associated with the extraction and burning of fossil fuels. Added together, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica contribute about 9.3 tons of mercury into the environment every year. This would be about 8% of what the entire United States produces annually.”

Dr. McGraw adds that “due to the direction of ocean currents from Central and South America, the Caribbean Islands receive pollution from other countries. During the period of 1550 to the present day about 260,000 tons of mercury was lost to the environment in Central America through the use in mining for Gold and Silver.

You can check out his book on the subject at: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0

His other article is to publicize his new book, “Mercury, The Ultimate Truth and Chronic Disease”.

Dr. McGraw asks this question. How is it that we have so many modern chronic diseases that have no cure?

He begins his book “describing how he could not find relief from his chronic insomnia despite having visited many doctors in two countries over the course of several years. This is where his health journey began. All chronic disease related to symptoms of anxiety, chronic fatigue, and insomnia, as well as the devastating Alzheimer’s and even depression, can all be linked directly to mercury toxicity in the human body

His book details “the whole mechanism of pain and inflammation described in separate chapters of general and more detailed and expanded views including natural pain-reducing supplements and dietary options that are anti-inflammatory.”

This book really is the complete story of mercury. I you want to continue to have good health, or wondering why you feel so ill and no one seem to know why – buy the book. It might help you live a lot longer.

