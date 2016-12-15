The Editor Speaks: Love comes down at Christmas

My one hope is that the Christmas message of LOVE will fall down and fill the hearts of everyone in the world that, if you read the world news, you will see is horrifyingly missing.

The horrifying scenes I saw on the television last night in Aleppo will haunt me for the rest of my life. The chilling screams of children, the bodies of the blooded and dead seemed to challenge the very meaning of the word LOVE.

And people blame God and not Satan for the misery. Satan does a wonderful job.

There is a ray of hope today in that the bombing of Aleppo has ceased and according to the various international press agencies ambulances and buses have transported wounded people out of Aleppo to rebel-held territory west of the city, and are returning to pick up a second group, as a long-awaited evacuation operation got under way.

My fear is that the people are being moved to a place that is surely going to be attacked by Iranian-backed militias forces and the Russians supporting the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad.

The fact that there are still persons willing to risk their own lives to help evacuate these persons from their ordeal of months of sheer terror does give me a ray of hope. There is still love in the hearts of the majority of people in the world.

How the international community have allowed just three countries to produce this misery and leave all these people to their fates is astonishing and just as criminal as the perpetrators.

All the talking and blame game will not change anything. The war is not over and will start up again unless action is taken. Words are not enough.

When evil men can see what they can do and get away with it, it will happen again.

Loves comes down at Christmas and I pray it enters these mad men’s hearts.

Unfortunately they probably won’t understand what it is. The Devil has told them LOVE is weakness.

However, to show love to an enemy is much harder than to shoot at them.

Without love you cannot win. And in the end you will die too.

Love came down at Christmas

Love all lovely, love divine

Love was born at Christmas

Star and angels gave the sign.

Worship we the Godhead

Love incarnate, love divine

Worship we our Jesus

But wherewith for sacred sign?

Love shall be our token

Love shall be yours and love be mine

Love to God and to all men

Love for plea and gift and sign