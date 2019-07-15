The Editor speaks: Listen up!

Colin Wilson

Yes readers, I’m really going to sound off today.

You can blame one of our regular columnists, Melissa Martin, who today has warned us all to, Shhh…do you hear that? Close your mouth and eyes. Open your ears and pay attention. It’s the sound of World Listening Day approaching; an annual global event held every July 18th.

I have to admit I had never heard of “World Listening Day”.

Seems to me a sound idea.

Ms. Martin informs us “The 2019 theme is “Listening With” created by internationally acclaimed sound artist Annea Lockwood. “Listening with an awareness that all around you are other life-forms simultaneously listening and sensing with you – plant roots, owls, cicadas, voles – mutually intertwined within the web of vibrations which animate and surround our planet.”

“The World Listening Project (WLP) is a not-for-profit organization devoted to understanding the world and its natural environment, societies and cultures through the practices of listening and field recording. The WLP was founded in 2008 and is supported by the Midwest Society for Acoustic Ecology, a non-profit membership organization affiliated with the World Forum for Acoustic Ecology.”

Aha. We have The World Forum for Acoustic Ecology (WFAE) as an affiliate.

“The American Society for Acoustic Ecology (ASAE) is a membership organization dedicated to promoting a holistic understanding of sound, listening, and environment through research and creative exploration.”

A holistic understanding of sound, listening, and environment through research and creative exploration.

What on earth does that mean?

Going to their website I found out their “members participate in an interdisciplinary community that supports and encourages their artistic, scholarly, and scientific endeavors. Through its activities, the ASAE provides a ground for communication and collaboration among diverse fields and individuals, establishing connections among its membership, with the public, and with related organizations.”

I am still no wiser.

I then went to the advertisement on their website promoting “World Listening Day”.

“You are invited to participate in the seventh annual World Listening Day 2017, an annual global event held on July 18. This year’s theme is “Listening to the Ground” created by the Pauline Oliveros (1932–2016):

“Sometimes we walk on the ground, sometimes on sidewalks or asphalt, or other surfaces. Can we find ground to walk on and can we listen for the sound or sounds of ground? Are we losing ground? Can we find new ground by listening for it?”

WLD 2017 reflects and honors her life and legacy. Oliveros was an influential woman pioneer of electronic music composition and improvisation, as well as a founder of the practice called Deep Listening. July 18 is the birthday of R. Murray Schafer (b. 1933), Canadian composer and founder of the World Soundscape Project and Acoustic Ecology.”

I have to admit Ms. Martin’s column throws much more light (or sound?) on this very special day in our lives. I, therefore, thoroughly recommend you read it.

That’s my sound advice for the today. Stop and Listen Up. July 18!!