The Editor speaks: Leaks

Colin Wilson

The leaks I am speaking about are not the wet ones.

These leaks are confidential messages that you might send to your friends or internal memos you send to your co-workers.

Who leaks them and to whom does the leaks go to?

We rarely do find out who the persons or persons are who leak your confidential materials but we soon know where they en up.

On the Internet and/or in print.

In the past the confidential messages ended up in the tabloids and now in the once respected news outlets. Over the past few years social media has now been a player.

Why do people leak?

Sometimes it is just plain vindictiveness but the ones that appear in the major news outlets is just plain for gain. These news outlets pay large sums of money for juicy dirt on prominent people.

The people that whistleblow once did it for very good reasons. They were trying to put a wrong or wrongs to be exposed so they could be put right.

Unfortunately, like most things in this world, what once starts in itself as a right turns into a wrong. Even national secrets are being leaked that could do great harm to not only our country but ourselves who live there.

Sir Ronald Sanders made a good case in his recent Opinion piece we published on July 16th – “Sir Ronald Sanders: The new burden of diplomacy – The enemy within” at: http://www.ieyenews.com/wordpress/sir-ronald-sanders-the-new-burden-of-diplomacy-the-enemy-within/

He highlighted the “mess resulting from reports that the British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch made about President Donald Trump and his administration”. Sir Kim had to resign.

Sanders rightly points out that it is part of “all Ambassadors and other diplomats, who man their country’s diplomatic missions, are expected to send home candid reports, analyses and opinions about events and circumstances in the country or organisation to which they are assigned.”

Sir Ronald writes:

“The persons who leaked Sir Kim’s confidential communications to his government did so for a narrow domestic political purpose. Their purpose appears to have been to serve those intent on Britain exiting the European Union in any circumstances, regardless of the consequences.

“ their recklessness, they sacrificed Sir Kim’s diplomatic career in service to his country and they ruptured the relationship between the governments of the UK and the US. They also succeeded in violating the sanctity of a centuries-old protocol of diplomatic communication. Few will trust the system in the future. They will write less and more cautiously, making it difficult for traditional diplomatic reporting to continue. What will replace it could be sinister.”

What will replace it could be sinister? I wish Sir Ronald could have elaborated more on that. He is one person who would know what might now occur.

Not all leaks are for the good.

How would you like all your emails leaked all over the world wide web?

NOTE: And, just a few days ago homophobic messages were leaked from the Governor of Puerto Rico resulting in violent protests.