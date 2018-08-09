The Editor Speaks: Last call for cullers

Today (Thu Aug 9) is your last chance to join the submission of information on the green iguana culling.

There are approx 2 million green iguana here, although I haven’t actually seen anybody physically counting them.

Perhaps the police are doing this when they are up in the air in their helicopter looking for thieves that are trying to escape the police cars pursuing them. It would sort of be like a pre-killing two “birds” with one “stone”.

With only CI$1.1 million allowed for the budget this year one of those pesky critters is only worth 50 cents.

And the predicted numbers of the green iguana population is projected to rise to over 4.5 million in two years!

They just eat, mate and create environmental havoc.

And you can’t shoot the damn things, even with a powerful air rifle within 400 feet of a road or in a residential area. You have to lasso them!

And there is too much red tape attached to the Request for Information (“RFI”) – https://cayman.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/9541 – the DoE announced individuals like me will be immediately put off. Go to it as soon as you read this and you will see what I mean.

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie is hoping the private sector can help solve the ever increasing problem.

Apparently individuals are not on the DoE menu. The DoE want culling companies as they are easier to control.

When you have an epidemic you can’t wait for the perfect situation you would like and that is why previous attempts have failed.

Petrie has wanted people to spread the word and encourage those who think they can help to visit the website.

I am afraid, like me, they will instantly be put off.

I cannot even contemplate how many culling companies would have to be formed and licenced to deal with the ever increasing numbers of green iguanas and the bounty on their heads would appear to be not enough.

Iguanas are not going to sit and become easy targets. The areas where culling can be executed will move the iguanas to the other areas. Yours and my garden! That’s where they are going to call. Away from the cullers.