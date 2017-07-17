The Editor speaks: Is the teeth real or false?

The Older Persons Law 2017 came into effect today (Monday 17) but is it really going to make a cent of difference? Has the law real teeth or is it just false?

The law was passed in the Legislative Assembly last March and I asked a similar question then.

Nothing has changed. There are no penalties if there is discrimination against older persons. There is no FREE health insurance for older persons. There is no FREE transport for elder persons. There is no FREE housing for elder persons. There aren’t even any vehicular passing spaces for elderly persons.

As for the health insurance, the companies that have provided insurance up to the age of 64 and you have paid into, they can’t wait to get rid of you.

The law is in place to make elderly persons “live with dignity”.

The law is in place simply to try to get a goal to ensure older people get access to safe and secure housing, healthcare, leisure and education opportunities, that their basic needs are met, and they are protected from emotional, financial and physical abuse.

And if the goal is not scored there is nothing in place for a penalty kick.

It all sounds so nice. The legislation is in place to improve care for the aged including physical, psychological, social or material assistance, and services aimed at promoting the quality of life and wellbeing of seniors.

It is also going to act as a ‘watch dog’.

A council is going to be formed and will consist of the following members, each of whom would be

appointed by the Cabinet –

(a) members who are older persons of varying ages and

representative of each district in the Cayman Islands;

(b) not less than two members who are from the private sector or

who are affiliated with a non-Governmental advocacy or service

organization that works for the rights of older persons –

(i) one of whom should be a doctor specialising in Geriatrics or

familiar with medical issues relevant to older persons; and

(ii) one of whom should be an attorney-at-law experienced in

advising on legal issues relevant to older persons in the

Cayman Islands and who possesses a current annual

practising certificate entitling the attorney-at-law to practice

in the Cayman Islands;

not less than five ex-officio members who are public servants comprised of the following: (i) one representative, preferably a social worker, with a minimum experience of 5 years in managing socioeconomic aspects of older persons in the Cayman Islands); (ii) one representative from the Ministry responsible for community affairs; (iii) one representative from the Ministry responsible for health; (iv) one representative from the Ministry responsible for each or all of the following: education, employment and gender affairs; and (v) one public servant to act as Executive Secretary; and (d) a designate for each of the members who are able to attend meetings on behalf of the members when necessary.

And so the Bill goes on and on for 15 pages.

I have still to find any page on penalties. There is only a lot of gobble-de-gook where the cabinet MAY

make regulations for the better carrying out of this Law and for giving effect thereto……

Oh PLEASE!!!

Sorry – a tooth has fallen out of my mouth.