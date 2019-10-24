The Editor speaks: Is the job fair a “foul”?

Colin Wilson

There is a saying that “all is fair in love and war”. The concept behind the phrase is that some areas of life are so important and overwhelming that you cannot blame someone for acting in their own best interest. You can wreak all the havoc you want during the pursuit of true love.

The job fair I am referring to in my title is the recent announcement from the Verdant Isle consortium that it will be hosting a job fair.

The Verdant Isle consortium has been selected by government to construct the proposed cruise and cargo port project.

The job fair is to take place on Tuesday, 29 October, 4pm-8pm at Margaritaville Beach Resort, Grand Cayman, 269 West Bay Road.

The persons behind the Referendum, who do not want it to happen, are crying “foul”. Verdant Isle presumably should have waited until after the Referendum.

Surely, people should know all the pluses for executing the cruise facility?

We have been told by Referendum group every conceivable negative the terminal MIGHT bring on us so it is wrong for the government to tell us how many jobs our locals MIGHT be employed at.

It is also OK for this group to state that all the specialist jobs will go to expatriate workers, as Verdant Isle is looking for those experienced in marine construction. They fear that almost all of the jobs will ultimately go to foreign workers.

I don’t fear it at all. It is obvious that those jobs will be filled by foreign workers. However, don’t these people have to be housed, fed and watered? Doesn’t that alone bring monies into the community? They aren’t taking jobs away from the Caymanians who want to work. They just haven’t got the experience to do it.

What utter garbage is being put out out and the government mustn’t answer back? If only a much smaller percentage of work is given to the Caymanians it still keeps, even at the lowest local workforce levels being spouted, two hundred jobs.

The job fair is not only aimed at jobs during the construction phase but Verdant Isle have said will include jobs in the fields of land and marine construction, tours and shore excursions, plus jobs on the cruise ships. Small business owners can also meet one-on-one with cruise company executives to discuss tour businesses and “ideas”.

In a Press Release we published recently, T.J. O’Sullivan, the director of compliance, Global Tour Operations for Royal Caribbean, said, “The cruise market is the fastest growing segment in the travel and tourism industry and presents a wide variety of opportunities for those looking to partner with the cruise companies,We are always looking for unique and exciting tours for our guests and look forward to hearing and discussing ideas from Caymanians.”

I don’t cry “foul” at this at all. And even if you think I’m wrong all is fair in love and war. And it a “war” between the government and the Referendum group.