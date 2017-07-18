The Editor Speaks: Interesting court case raises questions in the US in regards to investor protection in the Cayman Islands

There is a Court date this Wednesday (19) at the Grand Court which already raises questions in the US in regards to investor protection in the Cayman Islands.

Short version of the story:

In case G206 of 2015, Petra Berksoy and co. was reported to the financial crimes unit with evidence in regards to criminal behavior in their function as EC members at Regalbeach Club. They accused him and filed a case of defamation online, demanding more than $6 million in damages. Their evidence consisted of doctored emails as well as the copy of an online article which however had already been online elsewhere about 6 months before the differences between Berksoy and the Defendant had begun: See https://theinterceptorsite.wordpress.com/

– Judge McMillan ordered an injunction to the Defendants assets in February 2016 over $500,000. This was not renewed by McMillan and elapsed on 7 March 2016 at a scheduled Court hearing that did not happen. The Defendant consequently sold all his assets in Cayman Islands. One of the assets was a piece of land the Defendant sold to a third party in March 2016. No inhibition or any sign of a problem was ever recorded at the Land and Survey Department.

– Two months later however, Sinclairs attorneys, at that time the Berksoy’s lawyers, managed to get the long elapsed injunction recorded on the now already sold land.

– In August 2016, Sinclairs were fired by Berksoy because of the fact that they had not asked for an extension of the injunction when it had lapsed. Two months later, Sinclairs filed a case against Berksoy for non payment of fees.

– The injunction was not lifted so the purchaser had to get lawyers. They have a listing for Wednesday 19 July at 9:30AM.

In case the injunction is not lifted, this has grave consequences on investor security in Cayman and throws the island on the map of banana republics.

If an investor is not protected by a clean slate on the registry and someone can come in the aftermath of a sale this will no doubt make international news.

The Berksoys are well known in the Cayman Islands with a number of articles both here and internationally.

On 20th Day of November 2015 a Writ of Summons was Issued between Petra Berksoy, Ergun Berksoy, Christian Sorensen (Plaintiffs) and Peter Pichler (Defendant)

This was in regard to the Defendant being accused of making “disparaging and defamatory statements against the Plaintiffs and published them in correspondence to third parties and on the Internet.

This specifically mentioned an online blog to be published that contained “false and defamatory statements against the Plaintiffs.”

It also mentions an “offensive” video on Youtube on 11 November 2015.

So watch this space and hopefully the International Press will not hear anything that will be detrimental to the Cayman Islands regarding Investor Protection.