The Editor speaks: “If”

Colin Wilson

“… the raw exercise of power by the strong over the weak.”

Sir Ronald Sanders has hit the nail, as he always seems to, right on the head in his latest commentary we have published today (courtesy of Caribbean News Now) titled “EU blacklist – Cooperation or coercion?”.

The above quote is contained in his Commentary.

Sir Ron goes to say:

“In this case, the firm intention of the EU is to impose its tax policies upon other nations through strong-arming.

“The language that the EU uses speaks of cooperation, but it sounds more like coercion. The targeted countries must either surrender to the EU’s demands to raise their taxes or face consequences. The EU Council has specifically directed that the EU member states “take the revised EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions into account” in aid, trade, and financing.

“In other words, those territories that do not surrender to EU tax demands will be punished.”

He even adds … “the world’s richest countries – blacklisted jurisdictions because they had low tax regimes.”

And… “As with all such power plays in international politics, the EU has targeted the weakest and most vulnerable first. If they succeed in bending a large number of small countries to their will, in the fulness of time they can confront more economically resistant countries.”

Notice the tiny word “IF”.

How many times in my life have I cried out that word ‘If”?

How many times have you cried it out?

Looking for inspiration today to write an Editorial that would inspire and not criticise I was handed a scroll by Joan who told me to use what was on it.

The scroll had been given to us by the members of the committee who planned the recent celebration and tribute to Martin Bould for his “50 years in the Caribbean” at his lovely home “Calladoo” in West Bay.

I have to admit I was careless and dropped my scroll in the back of the car without bothering to untie the ribbon that was around it.

To my surprise, just a few minutes ago, the word “IF” jumped out at me again.

You see, the scroll carried Rudyard Kipling’s great inspirational poem “IF”.

IF I wanted something to inspire my readers today this poem cannot be bettered.

‘If’ by Rudyard Kipling

If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,

But make allowance for their doubting too;

If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,

Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,

Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,

And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:

*

If you can dream – and not make dreams your master,

If you can think – and not make thoughts your aim;

If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster

And treat those two impostors just the same;

If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken

Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,

Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,

And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools:

*

If you can make one heap of all your winnings

And risk it all on one turn of pitch-and-toss,

And lose, and start again at your beginnings

And never breathe a word about your loss;

If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew

To serve your turn long after they are gone,

And so hold on when there is nothing in you

Except the Will which says to them: “Hold on!”

*

If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,

Or walk with kings – nor lose the common touch,

If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,

If all men count with you, but none too much;

If you can fill the unforgiving minute

With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,

Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,

And – which is more – you’ll be a Man, my son!

*

Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936)

***

What if we substitute “if” for the word “when” ?

“… the raw exercise of power by the weak when they become stronger over the strong”.

And the weak by far outnumber the strong.

If we could only get our act together … sorry.. WHEN!!