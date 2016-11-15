The Editor speaks: I mustn’t have all the facts!

Or do I?

I am speaking about the two young Honduran children who the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board ruled had to be deported back to Honduras away from their mother where they “were abandoned and abused by the people charged with caring for them, who also did not feed them and refused to send them to school.”

Their mother is now married to a Caymanian and therefore is allowed to stay but the children are recognized by the aforementioned Board as pieces of furniture to be loaded onto a plane or boat and removed and forgotten. The members of the board don’t care what happens to them in Honduras. What feelings the children have nor what concerns and blood ties and love their mother has doesn’t matter at all. Get rid of them.

No.

No sitting member on the board could come to that decision so I cannot have all the facts.

No sitting member of that board would be able to sleep at night, especially the women members.

We have Cayman Kind here.

However…

An article appeared in the Cayman Compass on November 14th under the heading “2 Honduran kids who faced deportation can remain in Cayman”.

The article states “The Cayman Islands Grand Court temporary blocked the initial decision of the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board to deny a request by the mother of the two children, ages 9 and 11, that they be allowed to stay with her in Cayman. The board denied the request on the basis that the woman and her Caymanian husband did not have sufficient financial means to support the children.”

The Immigration Appeals said the “woman and her husband did have the minimum level of income required to support two dependent children – which was a combined salary of at least $4,500 per month.” In fact the Immigration Appeals said they had more than that.

Both children can stay until they reach age 18, or up to age 24 if they are pursuing a university education, as their mother’s dependents.

You can read the whole article at: https://www.caymancompass.com/2016/11/14/2-honduran-kids-who-faced-deportation-can-remain-in-cayman/

It is inconceivable to me that the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board could make such an inhumane decision in the first place. I just cannot bring myself to believe they had all the facts.

I cannot have all the facts.

Or do I?