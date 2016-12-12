The Editor Speaks: I hope ‘Ze’ isn’t encouraged here in Cayman

iNews Cayman has a story published today from Newsmax under the title “Oxford University students asked to use gender neutral pronoun ‘Ze’”.

“Students at Oxford University have been encouraged to use gender neutral pronouns such as “ze” rather than “he” or “she” in an attempt not to offend transgender students,” the story goes on to say.

LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell told the UK publication MailOnline that the “issue isn’t about being politically correct or censoring anyone. It’s about acknowledging the fact of changing gender identities and respecting people’s right to not define themselves as male or female.”

Apparently Cambridge University is considering a similar move.

Other institutes of higher learning have already adopted the practice. The Huffington Post adds that in the United States the gender-neutral alternatives of “ze” and “hir” have been in use at Wesleyan University, for example, for more than a decade.

And at the American University, other acceptable pronouns include “E”, “Ey” or “Per.”

Is this politically correctness going to end up being encouraged here in the Cayman Islands?

Well, I am telling you now, I personally will be offended if I am called a Ze, or an E, or an Ey or a Per.

Why don’t we call everyone simply “its”. We could have three bathrooms. One labelled “HIS”. One labelled “HERS”. And an additional one labelled “ITS” where anyone can use.

Being called a Ze would make me feel I am an alien from outer space. I’m sure there is a plane somewhere outside out galaxy called Ze.

On the website Urban Dictionary it gives the meaning of “Ze” as “ze

The…only it is used when people are trying to pull off a fake french accent

That was ze best crossiant I’ve ever had”.

It also gives the correct meaning: “ze

Ze is a gender neutral pronoun. It refers to someone who does not fit into gender binary.

Ze is wearing such a cute shirt!”

Another:

Don’t use the word “the” anymore” Use Ze.

“1:is the pie ready yet

2:no you should be asking is ZE pie ready yet”

There are more to be found Zere, too.

On the website PLAID ZEBRA it makes the case for “He and She, Ze and Xe – Gender-Neutral Pronouns”. The article is written by Al Donato

It starts off:

“Gender as we know it is a lie. The male-female binary is a social construct, ignoring intersex, trans, genderqueer, and other non-binary individuals whose identities aren’t the same as the sex assigned at birth.

“Unfortunately, it’s a lie swathed in many pervasive institutions our society upholds, the most damning of which is language.

“Imagine living in a world where your very existence was unspeakable. When you try to refer to yourself, you’re met with confusion, disgust, or ignored altogether.

“It’s a reality for many people who don’t identify as male or female. For them, non-normative pronouns such as xe or zie or ze instead of he or she – all pronounced “zee” – allow them to define themselves on their own terms. Unfortunately, for many, doing so invites harassment.”

You can read the whole article at: http://www.theplaidzebra.com/ze-xe-case-gender-neutral-pronouns/

It ends with “ “People who are just curious can be informed, and those that are questioning can see that there are options for gender – and they are all valid. We’re here, we’re sometimes neither, get used to it.”

*alias used to protect the individual.

At the ripe old age of 73 I will NEVER get used to it. Sorry.