The Editor speaks: I hope you all had a blessed Christmas

With a year that is nearly at the end and the closest we have come to a nuclear war, it was so nice for Joan and I to have a lovely Christmas and forget the bad and be part of what is good.

It started with lunch with old friends on Saturday and then many hours attending church, not only thanking God for the many blessings He has given on us, but sharing greetings and happy smiles with everyone there.

It has been a joyous few days.

Our Christmas Day was a real family affair and the very first time for 34 years Joan and I haven’t played host. Joan’s eldest son was in charge and we visited his lovely home in George Town and Joan’s fretting he wouldn’t be able manage it, proved to be wrong. I had told her repeatedly not to worry but….

If your Christmas Day was anything like ours you had a wonderful time.

However, my heart goes out to the lonely, especially the elderly. And those who don’t go to church really miss out. Let your loneliness point you back to God.

Churches have so many opportunities to serve during the Christmas season and every church on this Island does it so well.

The Advent season with the lighting of the candles is always so very moving for me. Each week we lit a candle to remember Christ’s coming and at my church it was the families that did it. Maybe next year we can pick out the ones of the congregation who are alone to do this joyous task.

I leave you with this sad poem to remind you of the lonely and it may make you want to reach out to someone you know who is alone. You have twelve months to do it and be ready for next Christmas.

The forgotten lonely old man

No Christmas tree in this house,

No wreath upon the door.

The old man spends Christmas alone once more.

Forgotten by his children,

And by his neighbors he is ignored.

They are too busy,

They pass by his door.

The old man spends Christmas alone once more.

As he sits alone with tears streaming down his face,

The forgetfulness of his children and neighbors,

His memory cannot erase.

With a peaceful look upon his face.

Slowly his wipes away the tears.

And closes his eyes for the last time

As he sings “Amazing Grace.”

The old man went home for Christmas this year.

By Ruby Johnson

SOURCE: http://www.galaxgazette.com/content/remember-elderly-lonely-christmas