The Editor Speaks: I awoke with a tune

My wife Joan nearly always awakes with a tune on her mind.

Often it is a tune she has heard the day before but there are other occasions when a tune has come into her head she hasn’t heard for years and years.

It doesn’t happen to me so often but last Thursday one did. And I haven’t heard it in years and years and years.

And there it was popping up all day and there I am humming it and even singing the words.

Now if it was some great song or hymn it wouldn’t have been so bad but it wasn’t. It was a ghastly piece of work from my childhood early television days and I am going to annoy you now by writing it down for you.

How many of you remember this?

Robin Hood, Robin Hood, riding through the glen

Robin Hood, Robin Hood, with his band of men

Feared by the bad, loved by the good

Robin Hood, Robin Hood, Robin Hood

I actually remembered and sang every single word just for the amusement of Joan.

And for the heck of it I looked it up and found the two simply awful verses:

He called the greatest archers to a tavern on the green

They vowed to help the people of the King

They handled all the trouble on the English country scene

And still found plenty of time to sing

And

He came to Sherwood Forest with a feather in his cap

A fighter never looking for a fight

His bow was always ready and he kept his arrows sharp

He used them to fight for what was right

It was written by Carl Sigman and was the theme song for a British television series called “The Adventures of Robin Hood starring Richard Greene. The recording of the song was by Dick James. A name I do not ever remember. The show aired from 1955 until 1959. CBS also aired the show.

Whatever made me remember this song?

After more research and most I have to confess was utterly useless the best was an article that appeared in the UK Daily Mirror.

“Experts” say “the likelihood of getting an ‘earworm’ – the term for having a song in your head – is not just down to how catchy the tune is. Stress, memories and triggers in your environment can all play a part.”

So it’s stress that put that dreadful song into my head!!

Apparently it is not always stress. You can see something that triggers it off.

“Dr Williamson’s own earworm experience was triggered by seeing a shoebox from the shop Faith in her office, causing her to have George Michael’s song of the same name in her head for hours.

She added: ‘Because music can be encoded in so many ways, it’s what we call a ‘multi-sensory stimulus’.

‘Music is often encoded in a very personal and emotional way, and we know that when we encode anything with emotional or personal connotations, it’s recalled better in memory.’

“And if you are worried you will have that song stuck in your head forever? Dr Williamson recommends trying to displace it with a different tune. She is also studying whether activities like running or doing a crossword help.”

I am singing “God Save our Gracious Queen” and hoping that works.

I pray to God that I will wake up with a much, much better tune than Robin Hood.