The Editor Speaks: I am incredulous when people won’t own up when they are 100% found out.

I cannot fathom it out.

The case of corporate lawyer, Simon Courtney, incarcerated last year for running over two tourists walking along the West Bay Road on the sidewalk comes to mind. Courtney was driving a souped-up sports car after a champagne brunch. Despite all the evidence he told a story only a child of six would concoct in his defence. And he was arrogant to boot.

He was found guilty but intends to appeal. I hope the Appeals Court slap an even harsher sentence than three years.

What brought it to my mind was that he was found guilty again recently of an incident prior to the above. No thanks to him no one was hurt in this case.

Courtney was pulled over by the police who were driving down the West Bay Road and had to swerve out of his way as he drove wildly at 85 mph. Upon taking a breathalyzer test he was found two times over the limit.

Did Courtney plead guilty to all this evidence? No. He pleaded not guilty and when found guilty he said he was going to appeal.

When giving his ruling, Magistrate Valdis Foldats described Courtney as “evasive, arrogant and condescending”.

Now Darwin (1977) experimented with children after finding his 2 year old son not telling the truth.

Darwin made two conclusions from his original observation. First, when children transgress and leave behind evidence, even at a very young age, they are motivated to cover up their transgression by lying. Second, although young children are motivated to tell lies, they do not yet know how to use language to strategically cover up their misdeeds, failing to make their statements consistent with evidence of their transgression (Darwin, 1877).

I wonder what Darwin would have made of Simon Courtney if he had experimented on him? Would he have called Courtney a liar?

Courtney is a corporate lawyer so he has to have some intelligence, some would say above the average.

I can only wonder if he has a Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD)?

NPD is a mental disorder in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. But behind this mask of ultraconfidence lies a fragile self-esteem that’s vulnerable to the slightest criticism. – Mayo Clinic.

Narcissism is named after the mythological Greek character Narcissus, an extremely handsome young man who rejected the love of Echo and, as punishment, was condemned to fall in love with his own reflection in a pool of water. Unable to obtain the object of his desire, he died there in sorrow.

If Courtney does have this disorder it would explain most of his behaviour so he needs help.

If he would only own up and say he was sorry.

I am still incredulous. Logically, any lawyer would see this, unless you are Simon Courtney.