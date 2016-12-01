The Editor Speaks: Hurricane season officially over and Cayman Thanksgiving Day

It is very appropriate to have Cayman Islands Thanksgiving Day on the first Sunday in December. It follows the end of the Hurricane Season and this year we have a LOT of thanksgiving.

This is the third Cayman Thanksgiving (although it started in 2010) and it hasn’t really taken off. One would have thought all the Islands restaurants would have gone all out to mark this Sunday December 4th as a very special day with Thanksgiving menus full of Traditional Cayman cuisine.

We had Black Friday discount specials in many of our shops but I haven’t yet seen one Cayman Thanksgiving Friday discount special. This would have been much more appropriate than to follow the USA.

The same with the US Thanksgiving when we have our very own.

I really welcomed the Premier’s message and he remained very upbeat about the day by saying:

“Once again we have been blessed with a hurricane season that did not trouble the Cayman Islands.

“It is for that, and the other riches of our lives, that we celebrate Cayman Thanksgiving, a weekend-long national celebration to honour Cayman heritage, culture and our unique way of life.

“I am pleased to be the Premier of the Government that in 2014 officially recognised the first Sunday in December as our annual Cayman Thanksgiving.“It all started in 2010 when a little child asked her parents why the Cayman Islands did not have a specific day to give thanks for our many blessings. Her parents took her question seriously and put in place the first steps toward what is becoming an annual tradition.

“It is often said that Cayman is a country of riches, and we are. We are rich in tradition, love and care of fellow man, family, blessings, kindness and more.

“While the true Cayman Thanksgiving is meant for a traditional Caymanian meal surrounded by friends and family on the first Sunday after the close of hurricane season, it has grown to include many activities.

“For instance the Farmer’s Market at the Cricket Grounds will be even more vibrant on Saturday as people enjoy fresh produce and live entertainment. It is there that you will find most of what you need to prepare that unique Caymanian Thanksgiving meal, creating a true farm to table experience.

“This weekend is all about Thanksgiving and what better way to do that than to give back. It’s the best way I can think of to demonstrate the Caymanian spirit of gratitude and caring for your neighbour.

“Everyone is encouraged to participate in other community based activities under the theme Charity Begins at Home. You can do this by visiting the infirmed, cleaning up a beach, taking part in the Christmas tradition of painting graves; generally helping out your fellow man.

You can read the message in full on our website today.

My wife, Joan, kept up the Caymanian tradition by painting her families graves at The Watler Cemetery in Prospect.

We really do have a lot to say “Thank you” to this year and even if you don’t believe there is a God and cannot give Him the glory. Then give your thanks be taking up the challenge “Charity Begins at Home”. Help someone in need.

Hurricane Season is over and Sunday is Cayman Thanksgiving.