The Editor Speaks: How to destroy someone

You only have to accuse someone of committing a sex crime and even if he (or she?) is found Not Guilty the accusation will in 9 out of 10 cases stick.

The local teacher who was acquitted of three sexual assault charges will bear that scar for the rest of his life.

Donald Trump might just as well pack up now. He will not be the next President of the United States.

The Caribbean Committee Against Sex Crimes (CCASC) urges victims who can to come forward and I 100% agree with this. Why the woman who accused Trump of groping her on a plane 30 years ago does put serious doubt on her accusation at exactly the same time Wiki leaks revealed damaging emails surrounding Hillary Clinton. However, coming after the revelation of the tape showing Trump’s disgusting remarks and his attitude about women, it will be believed.

The CCASC has also used this time to make their case and they are not afraid to admit it:

The CCASC “would like to take the opportunity to use the recent allegations of sexual assault levied against Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump to highlight issues relating to victims of sex crime,” their press release continues.

The rest of the release also highlights some sobering information:

While Mr. Donald Trump has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty we at the CCASC would like to emphasize the importance of supporting victims when they come forward with allegations of sexual assault.

According to the US. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Statistics, National Crime Victimization Survey, 2010-2014 (2015) Only 344 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to police.

Two-thirds of sex crimes in the USA, therefore, go unreported.

Victims of sex crime face incredible barriers to breaking their silence but thankfully, there are numerous victims support organizations in the United States.

As we are seeing, those victims who came forward in the media recently are facing accusations and incredible public scrutiny. Our hearts go out to those women who are undergoing these hardships in an effort to tell their story.

Unfortunately, in the Caribbean the quality of victims support available is not nearly as advanced as it is in the United States. However, a similar narrative is often heard in the Caribbean: a powerful man uses his authority to solicit or coerce sexual favours from persons within their control.

Victims of these sexual assaults may be men or women, boys or girls.

We would like to encourage those victims who can break their silence and seek to prosecute their abuser without risking life and limb to do so.

The more sex offenders we put behind bars the safer our societies will become.

We would like to encourage the legislative, political and business leaders of the Caribbean to provide more support for organizations that seek to support victims of sex crimes.

The benefit will be two-fold, victims get assistance in restoring their lives and the number of convictions of sex offenders will rise resulting in a safer society for all.

In conclusion, we would like to extend an invitation to all stakeholders who are willing to partner with us towards achieving the goal of a regional sex offenders registry in the Caribbean and a general reduction in sex crimes.

END

The pendulum has swung completely the other way now and anyone with a sex charge levied against them is in trouble. Especially when it is proved that 99% of the time it is true.