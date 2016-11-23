The Editor Speaks: Hope

Our lives are built around HOPE.

How many times do we use the word “hope”? I expect everyday.

Even if it is not ourselves we hope something better happens it is for someone else.

And in our definition of the word “hope” it may not happen at all.

To a Christian, however, “hope” is a sure thing.

Hope in God

There is no hope in mankind, circumstances, or in any other thing in the universe but “we have our hope set on the living God, who is the Savior of all people, especially of those who believe” (1 Tim 4:10) because “Jesus Christ [is] our hope” (1 Tim 1:1). Peter spoke of this faith by quoting David who wrote “my heart was glad, and my tongue rejoiced; my flesh also will dwell in hope” (Acts 2:26). That is exactly the reason Paul told the Roman believers that he could “rejoice in hope of the glory of God” (Rom 5:2) and desired that “the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope” (Rom 15:13).

Scottish songwriter and singer Isla Grant says it in very simple words in her song “Hope”.

Plant a little piece of hope and watch it grow

Plant it tenderly with love and let it show

That as the miracle before your eyes unfolds

You’ll see the field of hope turn to a field of gold

A tiny little flower bathed in gold

Holding all your hope and dreams untold

And silently you say a prayer each night

Asking God on high to make things right

Everyone needs hope to keep on going

A tiny dream that they can hold on to

And in the spring when sweet birds sing

And small flowers start to show

That’s the time that everyone will know

That like these tiny flowers hope can grow

Just like flowers need the rain and sun

Hope lives in the hearts of everyone

We need to know we have some one to care

And hope will grow when love is everywhere

Everyone needs hope to keep on going

A tiny dream that they can hold on to

And in the Spring when sweet birds sing

And small flowers start to show

That’s the time that everyone will know

That like these tiny flowers hope can grow

That’s the time that everyone will know

That like these tiny flowers hope can grow

ISLA GRANT

So when you look at Donald Trump and you sigh and say, “I hope all my doubts about you are wrong”, re-think it and say, “My hope in you Donald Trump will grow each day as you grow into your Presidency.”

Isn’t that a better way of looking at life?

I hope you see that – of course you will because you are filled not only with hope but love.