The Editor Speaks: Hope

colin-wilsonweb2Our lives are built around HOPE.

How many times do we use the word “hope”? I expect everyday.

Even if it is not ourselves we hope something better happens it is for someone else.

And in our definition of the word “hope” it may not happen at all.

To a Christian, however, “hope” is a sure thing.

Hope in God
There is no hope in mankind, circumstances, or in any other thing in the universe but “we have our hope set on the living God, who is the Savior of all people, especially of those who believe” (1 Tim 4:10) because “Jesus Christ [is] our hope” (1 Tim 1:1). Peter spoke of this faith by quoting David who wrote “my heart was glad, and my tongue rejoiced; my flesh also will dwell in hope” (Acts 2:26). That is exactly the reason Paul told the Roman believers that he could “rejoice in hope of the glory of God” (Rom 5:2) and desired that “the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the you may abound in hope” (Rom 15:13).
Scottish songwriter and singer Isla Grant says it in very simple words in her song “Hope”.

Plant a little piece of hope and watch it grow
Plant it tenderly with love and let it show
That as the miracle before your eyes unfolds

You’ll see the field of hope turn to a field of gold
A tiny little flower bathed in gold
Holding all your hope and dreams untold
And silently you say a prayer each night
Asking God on high to make things right

Everyone needs hope to keep on going
A tiny dream that they can hold on to
And in the spring when sweet birds sing
And small flowers start to show
That’s the time that everyone will know
That like these tiny flowers hope can grow

Just like flowers need the rain and sun
Hope lives in the hearts of everyone
We need to know we have some one to care
And hope will grow when love is everywhere

Everyone needs hope to keep on going
A tiny dream that they can hold on to
And in the Spring when sweet birds sing
And small flowers start to show
That’s the time that everyone will know
That like these tiny flowers hope can grow

That’s the time that everyone will know
That like these tiny flowers hope can grow

ISLA GRANT

So when you look at and you sigh and say, “I hope all my doubts about you are wrong”, re-think it and say, “My hope in you will grow each day as you grow into your Presidency.”

Isn’t that a better way of looking at life?

I hope you see that – of course you will because you are filled not only with hope but love.

