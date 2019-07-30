The Editor speaks: Good announcement marred by name calling

Colin Wilson

When will politicians learn that by slamming the press by name gives them more readership?

McKeeva Bush took a long time to learn that lesson when he ranted and raged on Cayman News Service when they weren’t the voice they are today. They loved it.

Now our premier, Alden McLaughlin, has not learnt from that. He chose to ruin his excellent announcement about the Cruise and Cargo project by bashing Cayman News Service.

It’s fine to right the wrongful information but there is no need to name the wrongful source. In fact it’s almost suicidal to do it. It angers far more people than will agree. In fact, the public that hadn’t read what Cayman News Service published will want to now.

All those people who had read what the Premier was referring to will know it was Cayman News Service without him saying who it was.

I hope Wendy and Nicky are appreciating my naming their publication so many times in this Editorial..?

One good turn deserves another when they named Colin Wilson recently in an article, but … it was a different Colin Wilson. Damn!

The premier seemed to be surprised that his government were “bombarded from various quarters, including by some media platforms, with a plethora of questions that we could not discuss till the process was completed.”

It’s actually the media’s job.

“We explained”, he said, “over and over why that could not happen until now.” Actually, he didn’t explain it very well. The China Harbour evasiveness was either ridiculous, or they were seriously in the running. There can be no other explanation.

The premier went on to say, “Yet despite the explanations we provided there are those who were determined to prevent the port project proceeding and who took advantage of our inability to comment fully to put forward several unfounded allegations that were just wrong – indeed, some would say they were downright untruths.”

Yes. I agree. However, it was because the explanations were so wooly it invited and caused the referendum, which for the record, I didn’t sign nor did I support. I was 100% against it and the tactics the CPR group used to get people to sign it.

I noticed the premier did not deny China Harbour Engineering Company was one of the final bidders. There would have been an uproar if they had have been awarded the contract!

If there was any deal being done, it was between the premier and the current Speaker of the House – to keep China Harbour into the mix! That is just speculation on my part and not from any sources I may have.

I agree with the premier that he is “pleased that we are now in a position to answer those legitimate questions and to put to rest the concerns people have. In short, I am confident the chosen bid option gets it right.”

I hope, too, everything will now proceed and the rest of the premier’s announcement and explanations were first class.

That’s just my opinion and I pray I am not proved wrong.

Let’s all now move on. Let’s stop all the name calling. PLEASE!!