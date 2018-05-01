The Editor Speaks: Gloom

I was going to write an Editorial today on the Gloom Promo Ads that Rooster101 continually run to promote their fading talk show “Crosstalk”.

The latest is Leader of the Opposition, Ezzard Miller’s pronouncements re the Cruise Ship terminal, where he knows he will get a lot of support. The sound byte Rooster uses in their promotion has him shouting that the government is lying.

It was only a short while ago he was shouting government were not saying anything and hiding behind a wall of silence.

As I have said before, these gloom and doom opinions from opposition politicians that Rooster love to use give a false and damaging appearance to persons abroad that have never been to the Cayman Islands. If they were thinking about it, or even purchasing property here, they would immediately think twice.

The Management staff of Rooster know this is not a true picture of these islands where the country is booming.

If the Cruise Ship berthing facility does not happen where will our revenue come from in the future? Bigger and bigger cruise ships are now the norm. The smaller ships are being phased out because of the cost per passenger ratio to run and the more facilities these bigger ships have on board. This is especially true for the passengers with families. They can disembark and leave their children behind knowing they are going to be entertained for the day and be safe.

You cannot disembark huge cruise ship passengers quickly enough by tenders.

I would ask that Miller reads an article in today’s iNews Cayman titled “ Creating a Caribbean cruising haven in Barbados”. Cheryl Franklin, executive director of Cruise Barbados, tells Rebecca Gibson how the organisation is working with partners to encourage cruise lines to make longer calls and bring bigger ships to Barbados”.

And another Miller gem quote Rooster are actively promoting , “This is another example how this country is falling apart.” The example concerning some rubbish left on a car park! The quote I agree with – it is RUBBISH!

There was even more gloom this morning when I learnt the decision of the UK’s ruling party to back plans to make tax havens transparent. See our story today “’Dirty money’: U-turn as Tories back plans to make tax havens transparent”.

This is the beginning of the article:

“Britain’s overseas territories will have to introduce public ownership registers, after a minister announced the government would support a backbench amendment designed to stem the global flow of “dirty money”.

“Sir Alan Duncan, the Foreign Office minister, told the Commons that the Conservatives recognised “the majority view in this house” and that the government would not oppose an amendment to the sanctions and anti-money laundering bill put down by the Labour MP Margaret Hodge and the Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell.

“The retreat came minutes after the Speaker rejected a string of government compromise amendments, which would have watered down the disclosure commitment, because they were tabled so late.”

This is going to be a huge blow to our financial industry and the enormous revenues it has brought.

With fewer cruise ships coming in here and companies leaving our financial industry where on earth is our revenue going to come from?

Perhaps the two hosts on Crosstalk can start asking in depth questions to all these opposition MLA’s instead of agreeing with their rhetoric and the Rooster management promoting it.

I have already had one of our readers write to me privately this morning sharing my gloom. I leave you with his words:

“U need do editorial”. [DONE!]

“Me retire”. [WHERE?]

You can look every night at the gloom from the moon and thank God you have enjoyed the best years here in the Cayman Islands.