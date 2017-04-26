The Editor Speaks: Fathers

To follow on from my Editorial the other day on “Children” I thought I would say something on Fathers. Before I could write anything the following turned up in on ‘What’s App’. It is supposedly true but may not be. It doesn’t matter if it’s not. But it shows how all fathers should be to their children, so I’m sharing it with you:

In the country of Armenia, in 1988, Samuel and Danielle sent their young son, Armand, off to school. Samuel squatted before his son and looked him in the eye. “Have a good day at school, and remember, no matter what, I’ll always be there for you.” They hugged and the boy ran off to school.

Hours later, a powerful earthquake rocked the area. In the midst of the pandemonium, Samuel and Danielle tried to discover what happened to their son but they couldn’t get any information. The radio announced that there were thousands of casualties. Samuel then grabbed his coat and headed for the schoolyard. When he reached the area, what he saw brought tears to his eyes. Armand’s school was a pile of debris. Other parents were standing around crying.

Samuel found the place where Armand’s classroom used to be and began pulling a broken beam off the pile of rubble. He then grabbed a rock and put it to the side, and then grabbed another one.

One of the parents looking on asked, “What are you doing?” “Digging for my son,” Samuel answered. The man then said, “You’re just going to make things worse! The building is unstable,” and tried to pull Samuel away from his work.

Samuel just kept working. As time wore on, one by one, the other parents left. Then a worker tried to pull Samuel away from the rubble. Samuel looked at him and said, “Won’t you help me?” The worker left and Samuel kept digging.

All through the night and into the next day, Samuel continued digging. Parents placed flowers and pictures of their children on the ruins. But, Samuel just kept working. He picked up a beam and pushed it out of the way when he heard a faint cry. “Help! Help!” Samuel listened but didn’t hear anything again. Then he heard a muffled voice, “Papa?”

Samuel began to dig furiously. Finally he could see his son. “Come on out, son!” he said with relief.

“No,” Armand said. “Let the other kids come out first because I know you’ll get me.” Child after child emerged until, finally, little Armand appeared. Samuel took him in his arms and Armand said, “I told the other kids not to worry because you told me that you’d always be there for me!”

Fourteen children were saved that day because one father was faithful.

I have seen events played out on the television in the Syrian conflicts. Fathers and mothers digging feverishly with their hand trying to find their loved ones in the debris from homes blown apart by bombs. Bombs dropped by faceless people safe in their planes. Planes ordered to do it by more faceless persons sitting in comfort miles and miles away eating and drinking in luxury.

These people too probably have children. Do they ever think how they would feel if it was their children laying under the piles of rubble?

Maybe not.

If only perfect people were allowed to have children, we’d die out as a race in a single generation. The number one thing that makes a good father is TIME!

How much time do you give to your children as a father?

Whatever figure you come up with ask another question:

Is it enough?

And then ask your children:

Do I spend enough time with you?

Their answer might surprise you.

And if they say “not enough” take that as a compliment. You are doing a good job … but give them even more time.

If they say “yes” ask them if they would like more. If they say “no” … well you know how good a father you are to them.

That is LOVE.