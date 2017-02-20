The Editor Speaks: Fake news

US President Donald Trump has been quite rightly criticizing the fake news that has sprung up all over media websites and it has been difficult to distinguish the difference sometimes between the truth and the fake.

The legitimate news sites have added to the confusion by slanting reports dangerously close to the fake.

Now Trump has shot himself in the foot with his report of something happening in Sweden without actually saying what he was referring to. This is what he actually said at a Rally held last Saturday in Florida:

“You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden, Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible.”

Apparently the only thing that happened in Sweden “last night” was trying to find a song to submit to the Eurovision Song Contest!!

This is what happens when Trump departs from his script and goes from memory.

Trump made that remark after watching a segment on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, which explained that there’s a rise in crime in Sweden following the admission of a large number of refugees from Africa and the Middle East.

He tried to fix the problem by confirming the above but the damage was done.

The world wide media were all over him.

Now of course, the media ignore all the immigrants that have actually instigated terror attacks, and there have been a lot, and nit picked isolated cases executed by non immigrants.

We have a lot of fake news generated here. We call it “The Marl Road”.

However, recently, some of our local media published a story in the matter of Aduke Natalie Joseph-Caesar and the Government Information Service (GIS) issued a statement advising “the Grand Court never made any orders or findings in the previous judicial review application. Also, please note that the Grand Court did not order any back payments of salary or costs. A consent order was entered by both parties.”

GIS asked for the correct information to be published and it was complied with.

We seem to have higher standards here.

Yes, President Trump made a mistake and I expect he will make many more. Unlike ones his predecessor made, Trump’s will be gloated on for years to come (4 or maybe 8 years?).

Only one media house in the US I could find (Newsmax) referred to the British Spectator’s columnist Tove Lifvendahl story in September of 2016 – “How Sweden became an example of how not to handle immigration – We’ve taken in far too many people and we’re letting them down badly – especially the children.”

Tove Lifvendahl wrote that no one was better than Sweden when it comes “to offering shelter.”

“But when it comes to integrating those we take in (or finding the extra housing, schools and healthcare needed for them), we don’t do so well,” she said.

Problems have been rising in Sweden since the influx of immigrants according to news reports. In 2015, Sweden grew by 103,662 people, a record mainly due to immigration. The Spectator column cited two incidents where children were killed, one in September and one the year before, as a result of gang violence. An 8-year-old boy was caught up in a grenade attack and a 4-year-old girl was killed by a car bomb.

The cost of accommodating child refugees, wrote the author, “is enormous: £160 per child per day. That could be money well spent, if it worked.”

If you want to read the whole article go to: http://www.spectator.co.uk/2016/09/how-sweden-became-an-example-of-how-not-to-handle-immigration/

And I can promise you it is NOT fake news.