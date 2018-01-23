The Editor Speaks: Driving nightmares

With yet another serious motor accident very close to my home, Hirst Road, last night (Mon) leaving a man in critical condition with life threatening injuries, I have to ask, when will drivers slow down?

What amazes me is why a lot of people think they must be in front of you at the cost of their own life and someone else.

Driving, as I do at least five times a week into George Town and back to Newlands, I am witness to the most insane and dangerous driving imaginable. It really is a nightmare. I actually wonder how there aren’t even more accidents.

Last Friday as I had stopped to make the right turn onto the West/East Arterial from the same Hirst Road as the aforementioned accident, because a car was coming in the opposite direction, a car behind me nipped alongside me at great speed as I made the turn and, if I hadn’t braked, we would have collided.

And exactly, where did that get him? Four hundred yards further in front of me and right behind another car. He was so close to this car in front of him, driving with his headlights on full beam, the other motorist, also now annoyed, kept applying the brakes on his car, and alternately driving real slow. Finally, our idiot motorist got the message. He pulled back and drove at a safer distance behind.

When we got to the dual carriageway after the Chrissie Tomlinson roundabout I watched our impatient maniac weave around other vehicles in his path, crisscrossing both lanes.

I was thankful to God he disappeared out of my way and sight.

However, his luck will change. Unfortunately, it will most likely involve another motorist.

Over the slightly extended holiday Heroes Day period, from Friday 19 January to this morning Tuesday 23 January, the RCIPS recorded a total of 34 motor vehicle collisions!

What a bad start to another year. With all the road deaths and serious injuries due to vehicular accidents last year, when is this insanity with speed and total disregard to the rules of the road going to end?

I get very annoyed with all the car adverts that the vast majority air, showing beautiful cars speeding along empty roads with spectacular scenery flashing past. Other adverts show their sleek new model car speeding away from all the other cars on the road. Speed actually sells cars.

Speed actually kills, along with reckless driving, and watching the car in the advert doing a couple of spectacular spins before it stops contributes to the nightmare I witness every day I venture out in my old car.

Advertising agencies, all this is totally irresponsible.

The Fast and Furious franchise even had one of their stars, actor Paul Walker, killed in a car crash in California, ironically when he wasn’t filming. The franchise is all about street racing.

Speed is tied up with masculinity and when men in Cayman see this on the Big Screen, the temptation is to imitate it here on our roads.

And if it is illegal, that makes it even more desirable. It adds to the thrill.

It would appear, evening rush hour is the best time for these idiots to show their pin brain masculinity. They stand a better chance of not getting caught by the police, who seem to be invisible, during this time. The exception is when they are mounting a road block and booking persons for more minor violations.

Sadly, I will have to continue on with my driving nightmares. I pray one of these crazies doesn’t hit me. I’m in their way. I’m driving too slow for them – I’m keeping within the speed limits.