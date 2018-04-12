The Editor Speaks: Curiouser and curiouser!

“Curiouser and curiouser!’ cried Alice (she was so much surprised, that for the moment she quite forgot how to speak good English). – Lewis Carroll

I said the same thing when I heard Cayman’s Speaker of the House, McKeeva Bush, being interviewed on Rooster’s “Cayman CrossTalk” recently.

At least I didn’t echo Alice’s next cry: “…`now I’m opening out like the largest telescope that ever was! Good-bye, feet!’

I was, however, gobsmacked!

After decades of animosity between Bush and Cayman’s Premier Alden McLaughlin, Bush said he had “forgiven and forgotten” all the animosity of the past!!

Bush said, “When I sat down with premier and deputy premier, they had a plan for country that wasn’t vindictive. They had a plan which I agreed with.”

He also said McLaughlin was doing a good job as premier!!

The praising of McLaughlin went on for a while until it was interrupted by a caller who complained,

McKeeva had continually said McLaughlin was the devil and programming Caymanians to hate each other because one was red and one was green!!!

Bush skillfully dodged the main thrust of the question saying the divisions in Cayman had existed long before the political party system emerged. He blamed past politicians for the divisions and animosity in the local political arena.

It must have come as a shock to Rooster’s hosts who have appeared soundly against McLaughlin and his team and has appeared so one sided the Unity Government cancelled all their scheduled appearances.

This was good news for the Lonely Man MLA Kenneth Bryan. He seized the chance to give us his version of how the government is doing a horrible job and how with all his few months experience in the LA he could do so much better.

His words of wisdom were not even welcomed by the Opposition who threw him out of their team.

But he has found a home on Rooster where the hosts lap up his words like dogs waiting for a juicy bone to be given to them. Very similar to how Al Suckoo is also treated.

I wonder if Bush’s soundbite praising McLaughlin and the Unity government is going to be used by the Rooster advertising team in pushing the Talk Show down our throats when we are trying to listen to the Country music?

If it is I shall be saying the same thing again:

“Curiouser and curiouser!”