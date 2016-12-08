The Editor Speaks: Cruise ship terminal – hot potato on all sides and centre

If there ever was a hot potato in the Cayman Islands it is a cruise berthing facility.

Any government is damned if they go ahead and equally damned if they don’t.

That is where the independent members stand a better chance of getting elected than if they are standing under a party banner. They can sit on the fence and watch the way the wind is blowing. That is their thinking anyway.

It is a brave man who is forthright enough to make a stand and take up his party’s cry to go ahead.

The Progressives have made the choice – to go ahead and they have added another 50 million plus dollars to the costs of providing the facility by moving their building plans into deeper waters to appease the environmentalists. They will not appease them unless they abandon their plans altogether.

It is also difficult for the McKeeva Bush party to canvass their opposition seeing they were trying to force a cruise berthing facility with no independent environmental study whatsoever. In fact the whole deal they were planning was the McKeeva Bush one and no one else, even his own government members, were party to all of it.

At least with the Progressives they have been up front all the time with their plans and provoked organised marches against their proposals. With the McKeeva Bush project it is very difficult to march against something that is secret.

When the project actually goes ahead and you then glean some of the unpalatable details it is too late to march. It’s effectiveness is zero. And McKeeva is a past master at saying any criticism is political.

So where do you stand on this hot potato?

The Progressives had better soon start a strong public relations and pro advertising campaign to at least make their side of the potato not as hot as the other side and the centre.

With cruise ships getting larger and for now Cuba opening up it is imperative to me that at least one major cruise line gets involved. To do it alone is just boiling the water in the pot.

I am glad I don’t have to make the choice.

I can just write an Editorial and pretend I was right.

And I actually like my potatoes hot – fried preferably.