The Editor Speaks: Crime still high – less than 1% drop and serious crime up just over 1%

If you analyze the statistics just released by the RCIPS – see iNews Cayman story today “Cayman Islands Crime and Traffic Statistics Report 2017” – you will note that nearly half – 44% – of all crime is serious. These comparisons are against year 2016.

I must commend the RCIPS on providing more detail than previous years. In the Introduction to these stats it says, “The objective of this more comprehensive reporting is to provide the public with more information on aspects of crime and enforcement that are of greater interest, while also representing the scale and scope of the Service’s work more completely.” It goes on to also say, “This document aims to provide a better understanding of crime trends in the Cayman Islands, and inform the best application of resources to address these.”

Where I do, however, take the Report to task is its opening statement:

“In 2017, calls for service decreased by 2,835 when compared to 2016. This is an 8% decrease.”

That is hardly the most important of the information contained in the stats. Isn’t it actually – crime?

Burglary is up approx. 17% and that worries me. Surely that should have been the opening statement? And where I am living, Bodden Town area, there were 68 burglaries in 2016. Last year it has reached the staggering figure of 156! Commercial burglaries have risen by 40%! Criminal trespass crimes are up 70%!!

Rapes and arson reports are up and motor vehicle thefts have doubled. And doubled year to year!!

If the RCIPS wanted to give themselves a ‘pat on the back’ there is one. Gun crime, has declined 31%.

Ganja user arrests have fallen although persons found selling it has gone up.

What is very good news is the huge opioid epidemic in the USA hasn’t found its way here. Yet.

Not surprising is the huge increase in traffic accidents. Just over 1,400 more than 2016. A total of 2,725!

Actually, with the terrible driving habits I now see every day on our roads I think it is a miracle there aren’t more. Every single day travelling between George Town and Bodden Town is like being on a fair ground ride I loved then – “Dodgem Cars”! It seemed more fun to bump them than dodge.

And why don’t the vast majority of cars signal at roundabouts? I suspect it is because there is no sign up instructing people to do this. However, if the signs telling everybody the maximum speed limit and to “SLOW DOWN” is anything to go on, my roundabout signs would not be heeded at all.

Sadly, with all the publicity being given to drinking whilst driving, and the deaths caused by it, there is no decrease on those figures. Maybe it’s because the police are more vigilant and we are only now getting the correct numbers.

The additional detail being given now by the RCIPS means we now have breakdowns for all the Districts.

It doesn’t make me sleep any better living where I do now, but it does make me more vigilant and we still have our German Shepherd dog!