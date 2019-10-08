The Editor speaks: Clutching at straws?

Colin Wilson

I have an open mind about the Cruise Ship Berthing facility and have tried to be as unbiased as I can.

I have torn into both the government and the Cayman Port Referendum (CPR) crowd in their one sided views and so called “facts”.

Both sides have either sent out misleading information or kept a tight lid on information when an open door would have been the answer , unless there is something to hide.

The simple question that has been put forward by the government in answer to the Referendum – just say ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to whether you want the berthing facility or not, took the wind completely out of the CPR’s sails. They were expecting some gobble-de-gook and long winded question that they could shout “FOUL” and tell us all that government are hiding something because the question is unclear. So vote “NO!”

Now they have been looking and examining every straw, plastic or any other material they are currently made of, to find something else to scream about that government are doing.

At last they have found something so laughable that it has almost made me swing my vote to the ‘Yes’ group.

Just read this:

“A US federal judge said that Carnival Corporation was still not doing enough to fix the ocean pollution it caused.”

“Cayman cannot afford to partner with an entity that has such a negative track record and that continues to abuse and remain non-compliant with court orders and breach environmental laws,” a spokesperson for CPR said,” according to CNS.

The fact is that the new mega ships do not pollute the atmosphere per capita passenger anything like the ones the CPR want us to only allow into our port.

This clutching at straws and telling us ship pollution should be a factor is ludicrous to the extreme.

Talk about shooting yourself in the foot.

If this is the case and we shouldn’t deal with Carnival then we should ban all their ships from entering our waters.

And don’t think for one minute that Royal Caribbean are lily white when it comes to dealing with pollution and dumping sewage.

The CPR spokesperson told CNS that they were amazed that the government would do so little due diligence on the people that they were about to partner with on Cayman’s biggest ever and extremely controversial project.

“Given the significant environmental damage this project will cause, how can the government take such a risk with our marine environment when they have such a poor track record, which has been well documented on pollution and environmental damage,” CPR added.

Actually, nothing has been proved at the “SIGNIFICANT environmental damage this project will cause”.

I urge you to go to the CNS article and you can read this nonsense for yourself. It can be found at: https://caymannewsservice.com/2019/10/cruise-lines-still-polluting/

How many more straws will the CPR clutch at?

By urging everyone to come out in large numbers, too, might also back fire. There is also a YES vote, too. It’s the swing voters like me they should be after. We are not all stupid to believe everything each side is telling us are “FACTS”. So far it’s the CPR who are doing all the straw clutching.