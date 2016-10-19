The Editor Speaks: Cayman aids Haiti

Cayman aids Haiti but why were our churches not at the forefront? Why is their effort so fragmented? They should have been showing us united LOVE.

The Cayman Islands boasts one of the highest number of churches per capita of population in the world.

When the Cayman Islands Ministers Association and the Seventh Day Adventists joined together to promote a rally against the LGBT rise and put forward Christian values thousands turned up to hear the message and sing God’s praises.

I was there.

Our story published yesterday (October 18) starts with “The big-hearted people of the Cayman Islands sent a plane-load of aid to hurricane-hit Haiti on Sunday (16 October 2016).”

There is not one mention of our churches who should have been spear heading the Hurricane Aid. Instead the man behind it who worked closely with the Cayman Islands Government was local business man Matthew Leslie.

And what business is Matthew Leslie in?

He makes alcohol. He owns Cayman Islands Brewery.

I am not saying Cayman’s individual churches are doing nothing –most certainly are, but it takes a united effort and quick action. And the Ministers Association has been very quiet on the subject of Haiti. We must not forget Cuba, either.

The United Churches in Grand Cayman have been working with local express courier DHL in their efforts to get the supplies to Haiti who have given their services, like Cayman Airways, free.

However, the “united” means only their church members, it is not an all island united church action.

Jesus Christ walked and talked and made disciples of tax collectors, who in his time were the low of the low.

St Matthew and St Matthias were tax collectors.

Matthew was the name of the hurricane that did the damage.

Matthew is the name of the alcohol brewer who gave up his time and energy to co-ordinate the hard work in organising the aid effort. He also made sure everything would be organised in Haiti, too, before he gave the go ahead.

Cayman Kindness was at the fore. One can also call it Christian Kindness but the public who are not practicing Christians have no real incentive to come to church to hear the word of God when they are not aware of it. Practice what we preach. Words are not the same as action.

Our churches lost a golden opportunity to get behind the brewer of alcohol who was doing what the Bible and Jesus teaches us. LOVE.

And our Christian leaders wonder why the established churches are losing membership by droves.

They are too interested in doctrine and battles against persons who don’t conform to their peculiar idea of Christian values.

Let me make this very plain, church leaders. Battles over doctrine. Whether the Apocrypha should be included in the Bible or not. Whether Jesus actually drank wine or grape juice. Whether Christians should celebrate Saturday or Sunday. ETC> ETC.

None of the above makes a feather or a fig of difference to a non Christian. None of it made a difference to Jesus Christ.

His message was LOVE. And actions will always speak louder than any words. HE formed a united discipleship with his apostles.

Thank you Matthew Leslie.

Just so anyone reading this do not get the wrong idea why I am promoting this gentleman. I have never met Matthew Leslie nor visited his brewery.