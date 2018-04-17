The Editor Speaks: Arson. A new low

The utter disdain that has crept into our society for our hardworking police force reached a new low this morning.

“Around 2:45AM this morning, Tuesday, 17 April, police and fire officers were dispatched to the scene of a fire at a local garage on Walkers Road where two new police cars had been damaged as a result of an apparent arson.

“The vehicles were apparently targeted; they were not occupied at the time and there were no injuries in the incident. No other property damage was reported.”

‘“This is an unacceptable attack on law enforcement and government property,” said Derek Byrne, Commissioner of Police, “it will impact the patrols those vehicles were intended for, but more importantly, appears to be a continuation of reckless arson attacks on vehicles around the island last year. Such behavior endangers everyone and must be stopped. We are asking members of the community to come forward with any information.”’- RCIPS PR

As Commissioner Byrne said there has been a spate of arson attacks on private vehicles around our islands.

When I first arrived here thirty- six years ago there were a number of reported parked cars “suddenly and mysteriously” bursting into flames and the insurance companies suspected then it was the vehicle’s owners doing to collect the insurance payouts.

This is all very different. It is malicious and the work of low life scum!

It is not just here in the Cayman Islands. Arson attacks on vehicles is becoming a world wide problem. In most cases, however, the police point to some form of motivation. Few appear to be random. Although there is always someone who gets a delight at causing fires, usually this person goes to bigger targets – buildings!

And what is the solution?

There doesn’t appear to be one.

The police have to step up their patrols and we have to be more vigilant.

Hopefully at the latest attack on the police cars there may be security cameras installed at the garage.

We are all worse off when two patrol cars that are used to protect us are now off our streets

If anyone knows, suspects, has any information at all, please come forward. If you don’t want to go to the police direct. Call me. I’ll pass it on, but the best place is Crimestoppers http://www.crimestoppers.ky/home/