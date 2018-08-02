The Editor Speaks: Arming ACC officers seems unnecessary

Even though the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has never had to deal with violent criminals they are seeking a change in the law so that their officers can battle any such white collar thief turning into one.

If the amendment is passed, and most likely will be, ACC officers will be able to arm themselves with Tasers and pepper spray. They will also be able to use body armour and handcuffs.

They will then be armed exactly the same as all other police officers who do come into contact with vicious criminals.

Our media have been quick to ask why the need?

Commissions Secretariat Manager Deborah Bodden responding to the queries could not provide one instance when such body armour, tasers and pepper spray had ever been required.

Comprehensive risk assessments had indicated no reason for these new measures to be incorporated into law.

Bodden said, however, “Even with comprehensive risk assessments, there is always an element of unknown for investigators”.

It is strange, therefore, that security officers are not allowed body armour, tasers and pepper spray even though they do have to come into contact with violent criminals, even ones that fire live bullets at them.

It is nice to know that when the law is passed the ACC officers will be trained properly.

So why cannot security officers get the same training?

Quite frankly, there is absolutely no sense in this amendment when security officers are still left to deal with the thugs, the drunks, the hooligans, the pot smokers, the armed gangs, with nothing except their uniform.

Mark my words now.

“When the ACC officers are armed they will use their newly acquired weapons.”