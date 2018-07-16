The Editor Speaks: Animals need better protection

“I chopped these two wild dogs in the head because they attacked me!”

Case closed. Animals cannot dispute the claim.

The Department of Agriculture concluded that two dogs that had got loose and attacked someone, who did not have one sign of a dog bite on his person, acted in self defense. This person managed to get away from these vicious animals and luckily found a machete and before he suffered any injuries from these foaming at the mouth brutes managed to hit both of them on the head. The frightened person was able to hit both animals on the top of their heads inflicting awful injuries that required many stitches by a vet.

Remarkably, these two dogs had never before or after shown any aggression to the many different handlers, volunteers, other charity workers or local vets who have interacted with the dogs.

Even after suffering these awful injuries the dogs still have not shown anything but friendliness.

Now a local organisation, Cayman Animal’s WatchDog, have started a petition that at the time of writing this has received over 3,00 signatures in support.

The petition is headed “Animal abuse must stop. Investigate & Prosecute cases. Be held accountable.”

Cayman Animal’s WatchDog is using the slogan, “Voice for the Voiceless” and the petition is being sent to The Cayman Islands Government – Department of Agriculture and the RCIPS.

Part of the statement giving the reason for the Petition says:

“With all the efforts made by animal non-profits, businesses in the animal industry, and volunteers trying to reduce the pet population, making daily steps to cope with the demands to rehabilitate and re-home animals, as well as helping to fund maintenance & medical care for animals where owners struggle with providing the basic necessities for their animals, it’s evident the community has done everything in its power to help contribute to an overall improvement for animal welfare.

That said, there continues to be animals used in dog fights {or “bait”} some animals are overbred, starved, imprisoned within small confines, restricting any basic level of adequate movement {as they are forced to sit/live in their of faeces} burned on property lots, sexually assaulted, tied to death trees for their miserable lives to be carried out without access to basic food, clean water or basic shelter. Some of these animals are being kicked/yelled at and tortured with physical abuse or neglecting obvious signs of bodily deterioration as their bones show evidence of months or years of little to no food.

Now, we are well past the time to acknowledge this issue. The legal enforcement/follow through requires ACTION now.

There is no more time, nor should there be, the continued tolerance of people turning a “blind eye” or the Cayman Islands Department of Agriculture not taking the basic steps to do everything possible to enforce the animal welfare laws.

Simply put, not ENOUGH is being done by our Cayman Islands Government to protect and enforce the existing laws to protect animals.”

Please sign it.

Animals need better protection.