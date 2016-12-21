The Editor Speaks: And a very Happy and Merry Christmas to you Mr. Bush

Writing on his Facebook Page, West Bay MLA and Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush wrote this week (Dec 15):

“People who know me … know that if I say I’m going to do something, I do it even when it hurts me.

“They know I help people in all corners of our Islands …I don’t hurt.

“So when any colleague of mine, past or present, or their consorts or those who have tried to unseat me as an elected official and fail, write outright lies, trying to make me look like the worst, I … only say that their hate, their jealousy, their prejudices, their outright meanness will just get the better of them.”

I am sure Mr Gordon Hewitt and Mrs Powery-Hewitt were not reaching out with messages of Christmas joy to Mr Bush and his party and after that “Merry” missive and after reading that some more of his supporters must be having second thoughts.

It was obvious to all of us Mr Hewitt’s challenge to the election of Tara Rivers was executed with some input from the UDP party and his “effort to disguise its UDP origins” did not disguise it one bit.

My only surprise is that somewhere along the way a falling out has occurred between the Hewitt’s and Bush. A similar falling out has occurred with the former association of businessman Renard Moxam. He has sensibly remained quiet.

Now the Hewitt’s have been declared bankrupt the vultures will be circling around to feast off what they have left.

Mr Bush will sit down and have a Happy and Merry Christmas, will visit his church or churches, give his Christmas message of goodwill and cheer with a political swing in it, and hope certain people’s “hate, their jealousy, their prejudices, their outright meanness will just get the better of them.”

Mrs Powery-Hewitt’s message to Mr Bush was one of lament. She said, “Gordon and I are angry at ourselves. We believed they [UDP officials] would be like us: We give someone our word and you keep your word – and now we are getting attacked on Facebook.”

There is a lesson for all of us in this. The Christmas message from Mr Bush to the Hewitt’s would have been very different if she had won her suit against Ms Rivers. Beware.

Actions speak louder than words.

– McKeeva Bush.

And a very Happy and Merry Christmas to you, too, sir.