The Editor Speaks: Alarming report on diesel tank fire

“The primary investigation was conducted over a period of four (4) months and concludes that

SOL, through its employees and contractors did not take all reasonable precaution as required

by relevant code, standards and best practices to which it subscribes or mandated under the

Dangerous Substances Law (“DS Law”) for the prevention of the incident which occurred at

their facility on 23 July 2017.”

This is the conclusions from OfReg who have published their Investigative Report on the SOL Diesel fuel tank incident that occurred on Sunday 23 July 2017.

You can read the Report Summary on our website – see today’s story “OfReg publishes SOL Diesel Fuel Tank Incident Investigation report” there is also a link to where you can locate the complete report that is over 60 pages long. It is well worth reading.

That the fire, which broke out due to welding work executed the day before, did not cause devestation is a miracle. The tanks are in a heavily populated area on South Sound Road, at Jackson Point.

Reading the whole Report made me shudder as I have a very picturesque brain being a playwright.

The work was not properly monitored, should not have taken place and when an alarm bell sounded – it was turned off! The contractors working on the tank totally ignored the warning.

The fuel tank that caught fire was filled with 15,000 barrels (525,000 gallons) of diesel fuel. It took more than eight hours to contain. It resulted in a mass evacuation of homes around the area of the fuel terminal.

The tank was in such a state it should have been taken out of service because of the scope of work that was required on it. Being taken out of service would have meant the tank should have been emptied BEFORE any repairs could have taken place. It wasn’t.

In addition to ignoring the alarm the contractors continued with their welding work. They and SOL, says the Report, did not follow proper protocols, failed to adequately plan the works, and failed to station a “fire watch” supervisor on the job at all times.

The terminal’s internal fire suppression system failed shortly after the fire began.

Because the “conditions under which the works were performed did not appear to accord” with the provisions of the Dangerous Substances Law OfReg says it will use its regulatory powers to take “appropriate action.”

They do not say what this appropriate action will be.

If it hadn’t been to the prompt and courageous action by the Cayman Island Fire Service who had officers standing on top of the tank with water hoses to douse the blaze. They all must have known the flames could spread at any moment, and if that had happened the whole tank could have gone up.

Fire Chief David Hails should also be applauded as he was experienced in knowing how to deal with the situation. I just wish our Independent MLA Kennet Bryan would use his brain more and not utter such wild statements saying Fire Chiefs must be Caymanian, especially when lives are dependent on experience often not learnt here. He is very articulate and utters things he knows are popular and that is where I have a major problem with him.

Perhaps he can now make some useful comments on who should be taken to task on the alarming events which could have resulted in a full scale tragedy and could have been avoided if the proper protocols had been adhered to.

Alarming very much so when the alarm was intentionally turned off.