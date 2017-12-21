The Editor speaks: A very Blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year

Having lived in the beautiful Cayman Islands for over 35 years I was waiting for the outcry from the business community (and others) that there will be no dancing, singing or live music in public places, after midnight on New Year’s Eve (into New year’s Day).

Aghast!

One would think from other media Editorials, letters, etc (except one from the Barefoot Man) that New Year’s Eve has never fallen here in the Cayman Islands on a Sunday.

I have news for my fellow media ‘friends’ – IT HAS HAPPENED BEFORE!

Yes, other governments have addressed the same problem we have here in the past, with a mandate that allowed establishments to stay open later into the night by an or two. Our ‘problem’, as it is called, is our Music and Dancing Law that prohibits public music or dancing on Sunday! A ‘problem’ us, the poor residents here, have had to live with for years and years.

How on earth have we all survived?

One such editorial blames the whole ‘problem’ on government’s ‘negligence’.

WOW! Neglect indeed!!

I would advise all those who think loud music and dancing is something we MUST do SEVEN days a week, let me remind them, there are some of us who actually like to worship on a Sunday and give thanks to God that we are here. And we like to do it quietly. In peace.

On a Thursday, and sometimes on a Friday, I am at Elmslie United Church practicing with their choir and musicians the songs to lead the singing the following Sunday morning service, and sometimes the evening one. Next door to the church is a restaurant and bar. The church is a concrete structure and all the windows and doors are closed. The noise of the ‘music’ and screaming from the patrons there is so loud we have to fight with it inside the church.

Not only that, on a Friday night the youth club members (teens and 12 year olds) have to leave the church hall, most via the parking area behind the church belonging to the building the restaurant and bar is located. Increasingly there are drunken revelers in that car park that are also doing drugs.Even fighting.

For just ONE day isn’t it nice we can enjoy the whole 24 hours without the loud music and dancing interrupting our enjoyment of peace?

It is likely Government will announce the extension this year for the New Year revelers, and the bar owners to make their money, past midnight, without the need to change our laws by “our leaders [who] appear to be incompetent or incapable of managing a first-world jurisdiction”.

Our leaders are judged as incompetent or incapable of managing a first-world jurisdiction because they haven’t changed the Sunday” archaic” Music and Dancing Law? Words fail me.

If Government don’t grant the extension it is not the end of the world. Go to a friend’s home and ‘party’ with them. Better still, go to church and sing your hearts out. Give thanks for a year that’s passed and one that is commencing. Go out on the streets just past midnight. Wave and shake hands to friends and strangers. Feel their warmth and watch their faces light up when you wish them a “Happy new Year”.

That’s worth more than the money you will have given to someone for that drink and dance. In the late morning, when you have awaken from your drunken sleep, you will have forgotten all that had happened the night before.

From the bottom of my heart I, along with my dear wife Joan, do wish everyone a safe, very Blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Everyone!!