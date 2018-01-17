The Editor Speaks: A resounding Trump

Every single day since he was elected (and to a lesser but significant time before) US President Donald Trump has dominated the media.

Today we publish a story from the UK’s Daily Mail that at first sight would seem Trump was involved with money laundering.

Further investigation of the article shows absolutely no evidence to support this.

The most significant word used is “MAY”.

Never in my considerable years have I seen such reporting.

Hilary Clinton and even, Bill, could have been subject to even more damning articles on their business dealings but escaped.

A book, because of the media’s hype, by an often discredited journalist, became overnight a best- seller.

The reason – Trump was shown up in a very bad light with insinuations and quotes from unidentified staff, that if written about anyone else, would have been laughed at.

Even comments by his supposed senior staff that his mental state made him ‘unfit for the presidential office’ made headlines and was debated for days as if it was FACT!

A doctor has confirmed that this was not true.

“The president’s overall health is excellent,” White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson said, adding “there’s no indication whatsoever that he has any cognitive issue.”

And if you believe that this doctor was hand-picked by Trump – Dr Jackson served presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama as well.

What a shame. The mainstream press must be very upset at that!

It has also been revealed that the uproar over Trump’s alleged foul language, that has been described by others there as strong, was not just the US president. Witnesses there, under oath, said there was strong language from many persons present.

Not surprisingly another book titled “Let Trump be Trump” has almost passed the media publicists by without comment. The only reference I have found to it is a quote in it that confirms Trump regularly orders from McDonald’s!

And that is headline news?!

We also now know Trump takes Propecia for prevention of hair loss, doesn’t wear dentures, takes Sudafed that gives him dry mouth making him occasionally slur his words.

On a slightly more humorous note, even going each night to Keswick at The First Baptist Church, I have had to listen to ‘taunts’ about Trump from the speaker who used him as an illustration in making a point. We even had a picture of him on the screen in his “The Apprentice” show days.

I am not saying the illustration was wrong and should not have been used. Each time it was funny and well used.

However, I had to draw the line at the end of the meeting last night (Tuesday). The last hymn sung was “It is well with my soul”. To my horror, one of lines of the hymn, and it was repeated, referenced the US president.

I even went up to the speaker and complained.

What was the line?

“And the TRUMP shall resound and the Lord shall descend, even so, it is well with my soul.”

We all enjoyed a good laugh!

It did make a resounding end to a beautiful evening.