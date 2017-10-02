The Editor Speaks: A picture paints a thousand words even the ones that lie

Yesterday I watched the BBC’s coverage of the Catalan referendum. The BBC led with the story and gave nearly ten minutes of coverage. This compared with the coverage given by NBC that was three minutes and down in fourth place of importance. World news according to the US media outlets begins and ends nearly always with the USA. Trumps tweets was the number 1 story.

The Spanish government condemned the Catalan referendum that was asking the people there to vote ‘Yes” or ‘No’ to Independence. At present Catalonia belongs to Spain

Instead of allowing the referendum to take place the Spanish government tried by extreme violent measures to stop the referendum from taking place.

They sent in riot police heavily armed, in full battle attire and hitting out with batons at everybody in their way. Not content with that. Their floored victims were then kicked like bad dogs. This was executed in front of the media cameras where we could see even women being indiscriminately hit that included being dragged along the ground by their hair. Police were shown smashing the doors of the polling stations where children were inside and these armed officers acting like hooligans at a football match.

A 75 year old lady with blood streaming from a head wound was interviewed after being beaten by a baton in the head by a police officer more than once. She was taken to the hospital.

TV footage showed riot police using batons to beat a group of firefighters who were there just protecting the crowds in Girona.

844 people were hurt that included 33 police officers.

You get the picture I am painting with words. I actually witnessed the live painting from the comfort of my sitting room.

Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said police had “acted with professionalism and in a proportionate way”.

So that is what Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria is portraying as his police force? A bunch of thugs!

After that show, anyone there who didn’t want independence from Spain must have quickly changed their minds.

It was one of the most disgusting and brutal attacks on defenceless citizens I have seen from the very people employed to protect their citizens.

And the Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said it was the police force that was attacked first!

The cameras showed police vans screaming to a halt. Police officers in riot gear rushing out and striking everyone who was just standing there!

So why do these high ranking officials lie? Especially when we have seen the picture that shows the complete opposite?

The Spanish prime minister spoke of a “mockery” of democracy.

“At this hour I can tell you in the strongest terms what you already know and what we have seen throughout this day. There has not been a referendum on self-determination in Catalonia,” Mr Rajoy said.

Actually, the picture we saw showed the opposite.

Aren’t we lucky we live here in the Cayman Islands?

Our picture paints a completely different world.