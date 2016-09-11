September 11, 2016

The Editor Speaks:

September 11, 2016
colin-wilsonweb2 Saturday 10th September was our Publisher’s 82nd birthday. It is also the anniversary of CITN/Cayman27’s very first live broadcast from the then studios on Godfrey Nixon Way above .

To celebrate Joan’s birthday she has requested I publish the poem I wrote for her today.

I have to confess my reluctance, as I am somewhat embarrassed for others to read something I write privately for her.

However, she won’t take “NO” for an answer so here it is:

To Joan, my wifejoan-wilson-head-shot-1

My dearest love in my

Is the lady who is my wife

She’s faithful, loving and 100% true

With Joan by my side I can never be blue

At 82 she acts more like 42

Amazing, beautiful, charming and very clever

And still knows how to live life as if she’ll live forever.

Colin

“The truth is, it doesn’t matter what or when or why…..

I love sharing life with you….”

Much love, my darling wife…. Always.

