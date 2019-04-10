The ‘Downton Abbey’ movie will revolve around a royal visit

By Angie Han From Mashable

Lady Edith returns to Downton Abbey.

IMAGE: JAAP BUITENDIJK / FOCUS FEATURES





Apparently, Downton Abbey fans aren’t the only ones eager to drop in on that stately British manor.

As revealed in the movie’s first trailer, shown at CinemaCon Wednesday, the story centers on a very special visit from the king and queen. (Since it’s set in 1927, that would be George V and Mary.)

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski teased that the Downton Abbey film would “pick up where the series left off,” with beloved familiar characters and “special new visitors.”

The trailer takes a second to soak in the familiar sights and sounds of Downton Abbey before showing how things have changed: Lady Edith pulls up with her family in a car, prompting Lord Grantham to remark, “No maid, no valet, no nanny, even!”

The family soon receives word that the king and queen plan to pay a visit, and they and their staff spend much of the rest of the trailer preparing for the occasion — “a royal luncheon, a parade, and a dinner!” exclaims Mrs. Patmore — when they aren’t getting tangled up in their own personal dramas, that is.

There are many shots of people kissing and dancing, and occasionally sniping at each other (the Dowager Countess and Isobel Crawley get in some good digs at each other). Carson is pressed back into service by Lady Mary, who is apparently contemplating leaving her ancestral home for good.

And there are reminders that Downton Abbey was more than just a house. “It’s the heart of the community, and you’re keeping it beating,” Anna tells Lady Mary.

Downton Abbey arrives in theaters September 20.

