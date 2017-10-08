The Cruise Ship Shuffle

By: The Cruise Lady From Galveston.com



No. It’s not the latest dance craze – it’s what’s going on in the cruise industry since Irma, Jose, and Maria wreaked their havoc on the Caribbean, devastating all of those beautiful, lush green islands that were once popular port stops.

The question: Where do all those ships go to now? Well, there’s still the Bahamas, Key West, Jamaica (Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, Falmouth), Grand Cayman, Calica (Playa Del Carmen), Cozumel, Roatan (Honduras), Belize, Progresso, and Costa Maya – but with the large number of ships sailing around those ports are liable to get pretty crowded – LOL!

What to do? Grin and bear it for now! Since it’s logistically impossible to hit the ABC (Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao) Islands, or Cartagena (Columbia) in a seven-day round trip, perhaps the lines may begin offering longer cruises. Or, they may begin looking for other ports of call (New Orleans, Galveston?) Who knows?

The bottom line is the lines must keep their ships moving. And, that may be a boon to cruisers in the form of lower fares, more perks, etc. – competition will become fierce!

So, if you’re a first-time or a long-time cruiser, look for big offers to start popping up in the near future. Heck, Lorraine would opt for a “cruise to nowhere” if the price is right!