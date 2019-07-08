The Counselling Centre provides DUI workshop on Cayman Brac

The Counselling Centre (TCC), in partnership with the Department of Community Rehabilitation (DCR), hosted its first-ever DUI workshop on Cayman Brac earlier this month.

Five participants attended the workshop, which included educational and non-judgmental presentations by TCC staffers, Dr. Katheryn Whittaker and Sarah Dewson on Friday, 7 and Saturday, 8 June 2019.

The Minister for Health, Environment, Culture & Housing, Hon. Dwayne Seymour said: “Such DUI workshops are an invaluable tool in our mission to educate the public about the possible personal and communal repercussions of driving under the influence.”

“They also represent another example of cross-governmental collaboration,” he added. The five-hour course covered a number of topics, including the human and economic impact of drinking under the influence, the legal consequences of DUI (including fines and ultimately the revocation of the offender’s driving license), and where to seek professional help for alcohol misuse issues.

Participants were encouraged to discuss the reasons why they were referred and how their DUI conviction had negatively impacted on their personal and professional lives. Attendees were subsequently given avoidance and prevention strategies and how to identify their triggers. They were also advised how alcohol is processed in the body and the interaction of it with other substances including medications.

Psychologist Dr. Whittaker said: “This was such a fulfilling experience; to see these men engage in such thoughtful and honest discussions around the impact of driving under the influence”.

Probation Officer, Sue Morrison said: “The Brac is a unique and wonderful community which unfortunately also faces issues regarding alcohol misuse. The presentation provided helpful information that I feel certain will have an impact on participants.”

“The Counselling Centre has been providing the DUI workshop in Grand Cayman for more than 18 years, and recently had to make several changes to the programme format in order to meet the increased demand for placements,” said TCC Director Judith Seymour.



“These changes, in conjunction with our collaboration with the staff from the Department of Community Rehabilitation in Cayman Brac, have now allowed us to more easily offer the group to residents there charged with DUI offences,” she concluded.

The next TCC DUI workshop will be held in the autumn. For further information about the work of the Department of Counselling Services, visit www.dcs.gov.ky/tcc/