“The Colony” moves to the [Cayman] Brac!

Gordon Solomon Fine Art

March

Newsletter

Our featured original is “Addicted to Cheap Labour“; Show Me the Money! from my latest exhibition which was held at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands.



Money exchange is one of the biggest attractions to the Cayman Islands.In 2017, Cayman ranked 7th in the “Worlds top 20 currencies” making a statement of opportunity to job seekers around the globe. Despite this recognition, the new implementation of low wages have created pockets of poverty in communities around Grand Cayman. Most of these pocket communities benefit from great money exchange rates and the low wages for labor has created a reliance on “cheap labor.”

Solomon Studio is please to announce “Life on the Colony” will be exhibited on Cayman Brac.

Opening March 27th, 5pm-9pm.

The show will be on display until October 2019.

Functional Art….get artsy, where ever you are!

Art and music collide with this featured video….

“In the Studio #2” check out the link.

Like, share, enjoy!

Studio Visits: g.solomon@candw.ky345-927-0536