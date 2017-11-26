The Cayman National Choir and Orchestra want to make Christmas Spectacular

The Cayman National Choir (CNC) and Cayman National Orchestra (CNO) are presenting a Christmas Spectacular at the Harquail Theatre at 7.30 p.m. on Sunday 10 December. Tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $10 for children. The concert will also feature the celebrated Jamaican tenor Rory Baugh, young local singer Mikayla Corin, and the ever popular a cappella group the Singrays, and the Cayman Youth Choir.

The event is part of the National Choir’s 40th anniversary celebrations and follow the highly acclaimed sold out concert at the Marriott Hotel in June. Musical Director Sue Horrocks said, “We wanted to get the festive season off to a great start with a program of much loved and ever popular, mostly secular, Christmas music. Songs you will come away humming.”

The Cayman National Orchestra has been expanded since the arrival of Jonathan Taylor as musical director and conductor this year. Jonathan, who was formerly the Musical Director of the Manchester Police Band in the UK, has re-orchestrated a piece for the Cayman Orchestra and Choir which he has previously conducted, called ‘Christmas on Broadway.’ It is sure to be a show stopper.

The celebrated Jamaican tenor, Rory Baugh is the star soloist. He is flying to Cayman for this concert and was last seen performing here in May when he sang with fellow Jamaicans Steve Higgins and Dahlia Wynter, supported by the Cayman National Choir and Orchestra. Rory will no doubt be an attraction for the Jamaican members of our community. Owen Henry, a choir member and Director of the Jamaica Diaspora Cayman Association (JDCA) is encouraging Jamaicans to come to the concert and sign up for membership of the newly formed JDCA.

The fifty strong choir and forty piece orchestra is evidence of how the choir and orchestra have grown and prospered under the direction of Sue Horrocks since she took over the leadership in 1998. The Christmas Spectacular concert will be a fitting tribute to the progress that has been made.

The event is one night only and entry by ticket only ($25/$10). Tickets are available online from caymanaisles.com/etickets or from members of the choir and orchestra.

The traditional CNC and CNO carol concert will take place at 7.30pm at Elmslie Church on 12 and 14 December.

Sue Horrocks (CNC musical director and executive musical director of CNO), Jonathan Taylor (musical director CNO), and Rebecca Wall (Vice-President) are available for interviews subject to availability.

END

IMAGE: FILE