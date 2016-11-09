The Cayman Islands to present exceptional dive offerings at DEMA Show 2016

Virtual Reality Experiences, Special Anniversary Announcements and More at

the Cayman Islands Pavilion (Booths # 1047, 1049 and 2046-2057)

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, November 9, 2016 – Recognised for extraordinary scuba diving locations, colourful marine life and 365 world-class dive sites, the Cayman Islands returns to celebrate its vibrant dive industry at the annual Dive Equipment and Marketing Association (DEMA) Show, November 16-19 in Las Vegas. Along with a new exciting Virtual Reality technology experience and partnership programs revealed during the four-day event, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism will, once again, announce next year’s International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHF) inductees at the Cayman Islands Pavilion (Booths #1047, 1049 and 2046-2057). All these activities lead up to the Cayman Islands milestone achievement by marking 60 years of diving in the destination for next year.

DEMA show attendees that visit the Cayman Islands Pavilion may look forward to engaging with dive businesses, learning about new dive travel packages including an exclusive launch celebration for the 60th anniversary of recreational diving in the Cayman Islands. Attendees can catch a glimpse of Cayman’s fascinating history of the sport with a special video featured at the DEMA Show to commemorate the anniversary. Further, visitors will learn more about the new ISDHF exhibit on display at the Cayman Islands National Museum from November 26, 2016 through November 2017 in Grand Cayman, which will provide locals and visitors with the opportunity to experience some of the most treasured scuba diving artefacts in the world.

An exciting engagement in the Cayman Islands 2016 DEMA Show pavilion will offer show attendees the chance to experience a special 360-degree virtual reality video produced in conjunction with Condé Nast Traveler, one of the most trusted and celebrated publication names in travel. Highlighting the destination’s top attractions, the immersive experience will provide prospective visitors with an up close and personal digital experience of Cayman’s unparalleled guest offerings such as the Stingray City and diving at the Kittiwake, among others.

The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame will announce the 2017 Hall of Fame inductees at the DEMA Show on Thursday, November 17, at 10:30 a.m. during a special press event at the Cayman Islands-sponsored “Go Dive Now” pool. This 15,000 gallon diver pool that tours the United States, offering complimentary scuba-diving lessons to educate and promote the sport of scuba diving. Sponsored by the Cayman Islands, the “Go Dive Now” Pool will be open to DEMA visitors for all four days.

A networking reception will be held for the T’Anks A Lot Rewards Program Members on Thursday evening, where annual top producing Cayman Dive Travel winners will be announced. Members looking ahead to 2017 can enter to win the grand prize for next year’s DEMA Show, which includes over $6,000 in prizes as part of a dive shop “splash out” makeover where the winner will receive two new large video monitors, new dive jackets and apparel, a neon logo sign, updated business cards, and more. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top two dive centres that sent the most clients to the destination. Plus, through November 2017, each month CIDOT will randomly select one dive centre to win $100 as a token of thanks for their contributions to the T’Anks A Lot Rewards Program. For more information on this dive travel incentive program and to find out how to join, please visit www.divecaymanrewards.com.

The DEMA show offers dive businesses in the United States an opportunity to speak with a number of the Cayman Islands’ top dive operators and resorts including Sunset House, Indepth Watersports, Red Sail Sports, Divetech, Wyndham Reef Resort, Southern Cross Club, Little Cayman Beach Resort, Cayman Brac Beach Resort and Cobalt Coast. Additionally, Sister Islands Tourism Association, the tourism association responsible for overseeing tourism efforts in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, will also be on hand to discuss the latest dive excursions and news from the Sister Islands.

For more information on the DEMA Show 2016, please visit www.demashow.com.

The Cayman Islands features some of the world’s best diving excursions, with each of the three islands offering different diving adventures for all skill levels. Having received countless awards for Best Overall Dive Destination in the Caribbean and Atlantic, the Cayman Islands is also home to the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame, recognising dive industry pioneers since its inception in 2000. The destination is also renowned for its calm clear waters, which offer superb visibility for snorkelling and other underwater experiences.

Located 480 miles south of Miami in the vibrant tranquillity of western Caribbean, this trio of tiny islands is a premier destination for discriminating travellers, divers, honeymooners and families. World renowned for its idyllic beaches and recognised as a sophisticated, diverse and memorable tourist destination, the Cayman Islands offers spectacular recreational opportunities along with warm, impeccable service. To learn more about the Cayman Islands, please go to visitcaymanIslands.com or www.divecayman.ky or call your local travel agent.