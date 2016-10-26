The Cayman Islands recognised as “Best of the Best” in Condé Nast Traveler‎’s 2016 Readers’ Choice Awards

Dedicated Readers Select the Destination as one of the World’s Top Islands among Other Accolades

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, October 26, 2016 – The Cayman Islands, renowned for its three distinct islands, transformative guest experiences, and world-class accommodations ranked 13th out of 30 islands in “The Best Islands in the World” category as part of the 29th annual Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, further positioning the Cayman Islands as a preferred Caribbean destination for leisure travelers. In addition to receiving top honors as one of the world’s best islands, a number of Cayman Islands’ resorts ranked among the “Best of the Best.”

Cayman Brac’s farm-to-table beachside property, Le Soleil d’Or earned a spot as one of “The Best 50 Resorts in the World” and took second place as one of the “Top Resorts in the Caribbean,” while The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa also impressed in this category.

“It’s a tremendous privilege for our destination to rank as one of the top islands in the world from the devoted readers of Condé Nast Traveler,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Moses Kirkconnell. “This award serves as testament to our exceptional tourism product offering and we extend our sincere gratitude to the voters – our appreciated visitors – who have helped reinforce our place as a leading Caribbean island.”

“We’re extremely proud of the Cayman Islands’ inclusion in this esteemed list and consider this award a major triumph in positioning ourselves as one of the best warm weather destinations for travellers,” added Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism, who attended the 29th Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards gala held on October 18 in New York City. “Our tourism product and Caymankind experiences is what truly sets us apart from other destinations worldwide and we couldn’t have achieved this respected accolade without our valued partners.”

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards is a result of the magazine’s annual survey ranking the best cities, islands, cruise lines, airlines, hotels and resorts in the world. This year, the publication saw a record-breaking level of reader engagement with more than 300,000 participants submitting millions of ratings and 75,000 comments on over 20,000 listings. The 2016 Readers’ Choice Awards are available online at www.cntraveler.com and in the November 2016 issue of Condé Nast Traveler, on newsstands now.

The complete list of accolades awarded to the Cayman Islands is as follows:

The Best Islands in the World The Cayman Islands (#13)

The Best 50 Resorts in the World Le Soleil d’Or (#34)

Top Resorts in the Caribbean Le Soleil d’Or (#2) The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman (#14) The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa (#39)



For more information on the destination’s unforgettable offerings, please go to visitcaymanislands.com.

About The Cayman Islands

Located 480 miles south of Miami in the vibrant tranquillity of western Caribbean, this trio of tiny islands is a premier destination for discriminating travellers, divers, honeymooners and families. World renowned for its idyllic beaches and recognised as a sophisticated, diverse and memorable tourist destination, the Cayman Islands offers spectacular recreational opportunities along with warm, impeccable service. To learn more about the Cayman Islands, please go to visitcaymanIslands.com or www.divecayman.ky or call your local travel agent.

From large-group trips and business-focused getaways to ultra-luxurious escapes and multi-generational family vacations, the Cayman Islands provides every element needed to keep clients coming back for more. With an abundance of world-class dining options, a host of adventure activities – including snorkelling, diving, jet skiing, caving, and nature trails for hiking – and a variety of meeting spaces for groups large and small, the Cayman Islands is well-poised to host any type of traveller or special occasion.

About Condé Nast Traveler

As the most discerning, up-to-the-minute voice in all things travel, Condé Nast Traveler is the global citizen’s bible and muse, offering both inspiration and vital intel. Condé Nast Traveler is the most trusted and celebrated name in travel with 6 National Magazine Award wins and 26 nominations in its 28-year history. Advertising Age named Pilar Guzmán Editor of the Year in 2014 and CNTraveler.com attained 4 Webby Awards since 2015. www.cntraveler.com

IMAGE: From left to right) Cayman Brac’s Le Soleil d’Or, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa